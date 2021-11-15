(Photo : Crypto Kang)

Crypto has become the talk of the town since its meteoric rise in 2017. It made headlines once again after reaching a new all-time high this year, and it seems that everyone is jumping on the crypto train. But, this is a 180-degree turn, considering that many people still think crypto is nothing short of a ponzi.

With the increasing number of investors comes the emergence of cryptocurrency influencers. They are supposedly the go-to figures for anything related to Bitcoin and other digital assets. However, investors need to be aware that most of these influencers are self-proclaimed, and it can be confusing when you try to weed out the actual experts from the frauds.

It's for this exact reason that seeing people share their knowledge without any strings attached is refreshing. A prime example is Crypto Kang, who doesn't like being referred to as an influencer. Over the years, he has amassed a loyal following of crypto enthusiasts because of his unusual but highly effective approach to investing.

The beginnings of Crypto Kang

Crypto Kang first got acquainted with Bitcoin on a technology forum shortly after its genesis. He was still studying at university then and, in the early 2010's, he began looking for a new passive income stream. Upon discovering that he could generate money through Bitcoin mining, he jumped on the opportunity right away.

He joined a Bitcoin mining pool as it allowed. Very smooth, but the profits weren't anything to write home about. So while he used some of the money he earned to make online purchases, he made sure to keep most of it on the pool and have it compound.

In 2017, Crypto Kang started to take the crypto world more seriously. This marked the time when cryptocurrencies were making mainstream headlines. At the same time, so-called crypto influencers were sprouting in all directions. The Crypto Kang persona was born out of making fun of the bandwagoners amongst them. Little did he know that many people in the community would love the memes and videos he created, and his followers grew organically.

Unique persona meets unorthodox teaching.

From the very start, Crypto Kang had no intention of following in the footsteps of confessed influencers. Instead, he says that his goal is to share his knowledge about crypto, health, and how the world works as a whole, in order for his followers to better understand which direction they want to take. Of course, it's not every day that you'd stumble upon a known personality in the crypto industry who talks about his world views, but it's precisely what makes Crypto Kang stand out. Last but not least he hosts an free online library on his website which include many tomes relating to proper exercise form and nutrition regiments.

Contrary to most other crypto personalities, he doesn't offer any paid program, he doesn't sell anything, and doesn't include ads in his content.

As he says in his YouTube channel, he creates content that helps viewers level up in real life. His videos range from analyzing cryptocurrency prices to the things that the most influential people in the world are trying to hide from the rest of society. His videos on crypto's market cycles have helped many in staying patient and waiting for the right opportunity to enter the market, rather than blindly following the advice most youtubers give, which changes on a daily basis.

Many of his followers express their admiration for Crypto Kang, saying that they appreciate how he opens their eyes and makes them aware of what matters most. Crypto Kang makes his viewers think critically through his videos and commentary rather than simply accepting what other influencers state as the truth. One of his mottos is "If you don't farm your own honey, someone will have you farm theirs". Take a look at his website and you will want to continue this journey into the next level of your life.

