The whole NFT game face has not yet ended as a renewed interest has been put in these NFT games as Mark Zuckerberg announced its renewed focus on the metaverse. The games on this list rely on the Binance Smart Chain or BSC and are based on active users over the past 24 hours.
Earning from NFT Games
Games can be extremely competitive, and it can be very difficult for those planning to play these NFT games to earn. It is important to note that not all NFT games are profitable and how much a player can earn, depending on a lot of factors.
Factors that can affect a player's ability to earn in NFT games include skill, luck, capital, and the tokenomics of the game itself. Some games are designed to give off huge rewards in the beginning but slowly diminish over time.
Here are the Top 10 NFT Games on BSC Based on Active Users Over the Last 24hrs:
1. CryptoMines
Crypto being used: ETERNAL
Check out the project's Twitter account: @CryptoMinesApp
Users: 133.2 thousand
2. BinaryX
Crypto being used: BNX
Check out the project's Twitter account: @binary_x
Users: 15.76 thousand
3. CryptoBay
Crypto being used: PEARL
Check out the project's Twitter account: @CryptobayVip
Users: 12.27 thousand
4. Zoo - Crypto Worlds
Crypto being used: ZOO
Check out the project's Twitter account: @zoogamepro
Users: 9.63 thousand
5. MetaverseMiner
Check out the project's Twitter account: @MetaverseMiner
Users: 8.48 thousand
6. MOBOX: NFT Farmer
Crypto being used: MBOX
Check out the project's Twitter account: @MOBOX_Official
Users: 8.08 thousand
7. ArmzLegends
Check out the project's Twitter account: @ArmzLegends
Users: 7.51 thousand
8. Bomb Crypto
Check out the project's Twitter account: @BombCryptoGame
9. DeHero
Crypto being used: HEROES
Check out the project's Twitter account: @dehero_official
Users: 3.03 thousand
10. CryptoBlades
Crypto being used: SKILL
Check out the project's Twitter account: @BladesHero
Users: 2.52 thousand
Binance Smart Chain Games
The list of the top Binance Smart Chain games by active users in the last 24 hours was provided by BSC daily on Twitter. The Twitter account usually provides updates regarding the top projects or coins within the BSC cryptoverse.
With a renewed look at the metaverse, a number of metaverse-focused games' cryptocurrencies have risen in price. This, however, does not directly speak about the whole success of the game.
DYOR Before Playing These NFT Games
Make sure to DYOR and ensure that an NFT game is legitimate before investing in its developers. While some NFT games might be successful, this does not always mean that all NFT games are profitable.
Before investing in any NFT or other blockchain-related projects, it is important to research the developers behind the game, its tokenomics, and who is investing in the project. It is also recommended to seek out other opinions from analysts regarding a certain project before investing.
