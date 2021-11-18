(Photo : Image from Mikhail Vasilyev on Unsplash) Cateclub Climbs to Top 2 on BSC Altrank List

Catecoin was found climbing the BSC Altrank list and the cat-themed project has just hit number two. The list of BSC projects based on altrank include some other popular projects that are up and running and getting bigger by the day.

Cat-Themed Cryptocurrency Catecoin

Catecoin or CATE is a cat-themed cryptocurrency that aims to compete with the more popular dog-themed cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. While DOGE and SHIB are currently still up in the list, CATE plans to climb in with the rest and introduce itself as a cat-themed competitor.

The cryptocurrency is reportedly designed differently from Shiba Inu and Dogecoin which are two pure memecoins. Catecoin brands itself as "the ultimate meme coin" offering 15% APY, 2% reflection, delving into Play2Earn gaming and being a DeFi meme platform.

Supply of CATE

As of the moment, there is a 100 trillion supply of CATE unlike the unlimited supply of DOGE. There is currently a 15% staking APY while hodlers can earn 2% of every single transaction. There is currently no staking option and hodl and earn option for both Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.

While Shiba Inu has its own Shibswap, Catecoin also has its own Catecoin dapp. In the app, CATE hodlers can share memes, stake, buy and sell NFTs, and a lot of other actions. As of the moment, the dapp is still in its infant stage with not a lot of users on the website just yet.

As of the moment, Catecoin is available on PanCakeSwap, ZB.com, HotBit, and Gate.io. As the number two BSC project by altrank, the project is gaining more and more popularity. A tweet by BSCDaily shared the top 10 BSC projects based on altrank. Check out numbers one to ten.

Top 10 BSC Projects by Altrank

1. Opulous

Coin being used: OPUL

Check out the project's Twitter account: @opulousapp

Altrank: #8 on the list

2. Catecoin

Coin being used: CATE

Check out the project's Twitter account: @cateclub

Altrank: #17 on the list

3. SavePlanetEarth

Coin being used: SPE

Check out the project's Twitter account: @SPE_Token_BSC

Altrank: #50 on the list

4. Feed Every Gorilla

Coin being used: FEG

Check out the project's Twitter account: @FEGtoken

Altrank: #55 on the list

5. BSC Station

Coin being used: BSCS

Check out the project's Twitter account: @bscstation

Altrank: #69 on the list

6. Frenchie Token

Coin being used: FREN

Check out the project's Twitter account: @FrenchieToken

Altrank: #72 on the list

7. Baby Doge Coin

Coin being used: BABYDOGE

Check out the project's Twitter account: @BabyDogeCoin

Altrank: #74 on the list

8. LaunchZone

Coin being used: LZ

Check out the project's Twitter account: @launchzoneann

Altrank: #82 on the list

9. Knoxstertoken

Coin being used: FKX

Check out the project's Twitter account: @fortknoxster

Altrank: #83 on the list

10. AFEN Blockchain

Coin being used: AFEN

Check out the project's Twitter account: @Afenblockchain

Altrank: #85 on the list

With more and more cryptocurrencies up and coming, Catecoin is slowly rising in popularity. The catecoin project, however, isn't the only BSC project noticable due to its Altrank.

