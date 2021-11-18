Cateclub Climbs to Top 2 on BSC Altrank List

Catecoin was found climbing the BSC Altrank list and the cat-themed project has just hit number two. The list of BSC projects based on altrank include some other popular projects that are up and running and getting bigger by the day.
Cat-Themed Cryptocurrency Catecoin
Catecoin or CATE is a cat-themed cryptocurrency that aims to compete with the more popular dog-themed cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. While DOGE and SHIB are currently still up in the list, CATE plans to climb in with the rest and introduce itself as a cat-themed competitor.
The cryptocurrency is reportedly designed differently from Shiba Inu and Dogecoin which are two pure memecoins. Catecoin brands itself as "the ultimate meme coin" offering 15% APY, 2% reflection, delving into Play2Earn gaming and being a DeFi meme platform.
Supply of CATE
As of the moment, there is a 100 trillion supply of CATE unlike the unlimited supply of DOGE. There is currently a 15% staking APY while hodlers can earn 2% of every single transaction. There is currently no staking option and hodl and earn option for both Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.
While Shiba Inu has its own Shibswap, Catecoin also has its own Catecoin dapp. In the app, CATE hodlers can share memes, stake, buy and sell NFTs, and a lot of other actions. As of the moment, the dapp is still in its infant stage with not a lot of users on the website just yet.
As of the moment, Catecoin is available on PanCakeSwap, ZB.com, HotBit, and Gate.io. As the number two BSC project by altrank, the project is gaining more and more popularity. A tweet by BSCDaily shared the top 10 BSC projects based on altrank. Check out numbers one to ten.
Top 10 BSC Projects by Altrank
1. Opulous
Coin being used: OPUL
Check out the project's Twitter account: @opulousapp
Altrank: #8 on the list
2. Catecoin
Coin being used: CATE
Check out the project's Twitter account: @cateclub
Altrank: #17 on the list
3. SavePlanetEarth
Coin being used: SPE
Check out the project's Twitter account: @SPE_Token_BSC
Altrank: #50 on the list
4. Feed Every Gorilla
Coin being used: FEG
Check out the project's Twitter account: @FEGtoken
Altrank: #55 on the list
5. BSC Station
Coin being used: BSCS
Check out the project's Twitter account: @bscstation
Altrank: #69 on the list
6. Frenchie Token
Coin being used: FREN
Check out the project's Twitter account: @FrenchieToken
Altrank: #72 on the list
7. Baby Doge Coin
Coin being used: BABYDOGE
Check out the project's Twitter account: @BabyDogeCoin
Altrank: #74 on the list
8. LaunchZone
Coin being used: LZ
Check out the project's Twitter account: @launchzoneann
Altrank: #82 on the list
9. Knoxstertoken
Coin being used: FKX
Check out the project's Twitter account: @fortknoxster
Altrank: #83 on the list
10. AFEN Blockchain
Coin being used: AFEN
Check out the project's Twitter account: @Afenblockchain
Altrank: #85 on the list
With more and more cryptocurrencies up and coming, Catecoin is slowly rising in popularity. The catecoin project, however, isn't the only BSC project noticable due to its Altrank.
This article is owned by Tech Times
Written by Urian B.