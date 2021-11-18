(Photo : Image from Carl Raw on Unsplash) How to Sign Up for 'MultiVersus' | Play Batman, Superman, Harley Quinn, Bugs Bunny, and More

A new game called "MultiVersus" is coming up soon, and it allows players to use characters from DC, Adventure Time, and other popular TV shows. The game is said to be a cross-platform game coming in 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox. The best part of the game is that it is free to play.

'MultiVersus' Game with Warner Brothers Characters

According to the tweet by Wario64, the official first look has been revealed about the upcoming "MultiVersus" game that allows players to choose from multiple classic Warner Brothers characters. Currently, the list has not been finalized, with more characters potentially coming out soon.

The official first look on the "MultiVersus" can be seen on YouTube. In order to sign up early to play the "MultiVersus" game as soon as it launches, a link was provided by Wario64 that leads to the "MultiVersus" website.

Game's Intense 2v2 Matches

As of the moment, there are a total of 13 different characters confirmed on the website, with more characters expected to be revealed soon. The "MultiVersus" is a game that allows players to battle each other in "intense 2v2 matches."

The game lets players play their favorite childhood fantasy matchup in a fun co-op or head-to-head fight. As per the website, the game is a growing multiverse with more and more characters expected to be added as the game expands.

13 Confirmed 'Multiversus' Characters:

Arya Stark from "Game of Thrones"

Batman from "DC Super Hero"

Bugs Bunny from "Looney Tunes"

Finn the Human from "Adventure Time"

Garnet from "Steven Universe"

Harley Quinn from "DC Super-Villain"

Jake the Dog from "Adventure Time"

Reindog from "An Extraordinary Original Creature"

Shaggy from "Scooby-Doo"

Steven Universe from "Steven Universe"

Superman from "DC Super Hero"

Tom and Jerry from "Tom and Jerry"

Wonder Woman from "DC Super Hero"

How to Sign Up for 'MultiVersus'

In order to play the game when it launches, players can sign up for the playtest on the website by providing them an email. Players are then expected to get more emails regarding the game and its new characters, release date, and potentially a way to play the game earlier.

According to the website, the project is by Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and was developed by Player First Games. The website also notes that all DC characters and other related elements are trademarks of DC.

Read Also: Top 12 Metaverse Tokens | MANA, SAND, AXIS, and More

Playable Characters in the Game

Other characters and elements like "Adventure Time," and "Steven Universe" from Cartoon Network; "Tom and Jerry," "Scooby Doo," and other characters and elements were all from Turner Entertainment Co. as well as Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

The last pair, but not the least, was "Game of Thrones" and "Looney Tunes." "Game of Thrones" as well as other related characters and elements were from Home Box Office Inc. or HBO, while "Looney Tunes" and its other related characters and elements were from Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Related Article: Dubit Reaches $55 Million Valuation After Raising $8M for Roblox-Based Metaverse Esports Events

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.