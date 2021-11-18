"Multiverse of Women," an NFT collection inspired by the powerful women in history, is set to launch for minting on Nov. 19. There are a total of 10,000 NFTs in the collection.

Each NFT in the collection can be minted starting at 6 p.m. UTC. Each NFT costs 0.05 Ethereum to mint.

An exclusive merchandise store, a charity effort aiming to provide means to 10,000 women around the world, and a "Multiverse of Women" NFT generator are just some of the developers' future plans for the project.

This NFT collection is the latest example of NFTs that have been inspired by women. Other examples of women-based NFT collections are "Outlaw Gals Motorcycle Club," "Moondusa," "Crypto.Chicks," and "Fancy Girls."

'Multiverse of Women' NFT Collection

"Multiverse of Women" a collection of 10,000 NFTs inspired by history's powerful women, is set to launch for minting on Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. UTC. Each NFT can be minted for 0.05 Ethereum (ETH).

This women-inspired NFT collection joins other collections that are scheduled for minting on Nov. 19. According to the list compiled by Rarity Tools, other NFT collections launching on the aforementioned date include "Confidential Comrades," "Dreamy Geeks," and "Slim Salamander Squad."

The first 250 holders of the "Multiverse of Women" will gain exclusive access to the "Multiverse of Women" Club, whose perks include limited edition airdrops, early access to future projects, and more.

According to the "Multiverse of Women" website, what motivated the developers to create the collection is the fact that they believe the NFT market is male-dominated.

"We aim to create strong independent female avatars that stand for diversity, inclusivity, and true equality," the developers said on the website.

Future Plans for 'Multiverse of Women'

Included in the future plans for the project is an exclusive merchandise store that will have discount codes as well as members-only products.

There will also be what is being called as the "Multiverse of Women" NFT generator. Through this generator, holders can generate and mint their own "Multiverse of Women" NFTs. 50% of the profits generated from NFTs created using the generator will go back to the community.

The developers are also planning to make a charity effort that aims to provide 10,000 meals to young girls around the world.

Women-Inspired NFT Collections

"Multiverse of Women" is the latest example of NFT collections that have been inspired by people. It is also the newest example of NFTs inspired by women both real and fictional.

Another example of collections of women NFTs is "Outlaw Gals Motorcycle Club," which dropped on Sept. 30. Original holders of the NFTs in this collection will get free motorcycle NFTs as part of the project.

Other examples of women-inspired NFT collections are "Crypto.Chicks" and "Fancy Girls," which will have an NFT game.

