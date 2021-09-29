"Outlaw Gals Motorcycle Club," a collection of biker girl NFTs, is set to be released on September 30. There are a total of 6,000 NFTs in the collection.

Each OG "Outlaw Gals Motorcycle Club" NFT holder will get a free motorcycle NFT as well as a chance to win a Harley Davidson Sportster S.

Future plans of the NFT collection's creators include an NFT game plus a second NFT collection called "Outlaw Guys."

'Outlaw Gals Motorcycle Club' NFTs to Drop on Sept. 30

We second that "hmm" 😉

But how about 6k at 0.07 with all the rights. You judge the art yourself 😎 A follow? 😎 pic.twitter.com/KlK7PhNLvL — Outlaw Gals Motorcycle Club (@OutlawGalsMC) August 28, 2021

"Outlaw Gals Motorcycle Club," a collection of biker girl NFTs, is set to go on sale on September 30 at 5 p.m. EST. There are 6,000 biker girl NFTs in the collection, and each NFT costs 0.07 Ethereum (ETH) to mint. "Outlaw Gals Motorcycle Club" is one of the NFT collections that are set to be released for minting on September 30. According to a list compiled by Rarity Tools, other NFT collections that can be minted on the mentioned date include "PugFrens," "Mirror World," and "Yakuza Cats Society." According to the "Outlaw Gals Motorcycle Club" website, the goal of the team behind the NFT collection is "to create a culturally diversified community and we have tried to reflect this in our art." Holders of the biker girl NFTs will own full commercial rights of their NFTs. 10% of the mint sales will also be donated to charities focusing on women and mental health care that the community will choose.

How to Win a Harley Davidson

Owning a biker girl NFT from the collection will also give holders a chance to win a Harley Davidson Sportster S. According to the NFT collection's website, the draw for the Harley Davidson will only take place once all 6,000 NFTs are sold out. The winner may have to pick up the prize from the closest Harley Davidson dealership in their location.

More NFTs, NFT Game in the Works

Outlaw Gals are moving in to their new fancy Garage.

And we're just getting started. Get your motorcycle keys and Go #OGMC now! 😎https://t.co/YWaBmSPGqS pic.twitter.com/RR0S45kuKf — Outlaw Gals Motorcycle Club (@OutlawGalsMC) September 2, 2021

Each "Outlaw Gals Motorcycle Club" OG will also get a free motorcycle NFT plus gas, according to the official website. A second NFT collection, which will be known as "Outlaw Guys," is in the works.

Other future plans include the release of an NFT game and the so-called Turf Wars, which will let NFT holders form gangs that will compete against each other for prizes. Turf Wars can be expected to take place later this year.

People-Inspired NFTs

"Outlaw Gals Motorcycle Club" is the latest NFT collection to feature NFTs that are based on humans.

A popular example of an NFT collection that includes human NFTs is "CryptoPunks." While "CryptoPunks" includes zombie NFTs and alien NFTs, it also counts human-inspired NFTs in the collection.

Another example of an NFT collection with human-inspired NFTs is "ONE Shogun." "ONE Shogun" is made up of 10,000 ninjas and samurai NFTs, which went on public sale on September 17.

