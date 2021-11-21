(Photo : Unsplash/ Alvaro Reyes) Nintendo Switch

Nintendo rarely gives discounts on its games, so Black Friday is the perfect opportunity for you to get a great deal on the console and first-party game.

This year, gamers can get the Nintendo Switch with a digital copy of "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" and three months of Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo's Black Friday Deals

According to Engadget, the two freebies normally cost $68, but now they include them in the package for the standard Nintendo Switch console price of $300.

Remember that this is the regular Nintendo Switch console and not the Nintendo OLED edition, which is still $50 more than the Switch, and it does not come with a free game.

You can purchase the Nintendo Switch bundle at Amazon for $300, and you can also get it at Best Buy for $300. according to IGN.

Also on sale for Black Friday are a couple of first-party titles from Nintendo, which includes the recent "Breath of the Wild" game together with other amazing titles such as "Splatoon 2," "Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe," "Paper Mario: The Origami King," and "Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition."

Also included is the "Astral Chain" and "Fire Emblem: Three Houses" game, which was both very popular in 2019.

However, the two most anticipated titles are the "Ring Fit Adventure" and "Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit." Critics and gamers loved the titles, which were released in 2020. It lets you play and stay in shape at the same time.

You can get the "Ring Fit Adventure" at Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy for $55.

The "Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit" is a remote control vehicle that allows you to turn your home into a "Mario Kart" course, and it gets the biggest discount out of all the titles. Normally, it costs $100, but for Black Friday, it is down to $60 at Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy.

This discount is a big deal since Nintendo's last discount for its Switch console was in 2020.

Nintendo Switch accessories were also discounted in 2020.

Other Black Friday Deals

According to Nintendo Wire, the gaming company announced that many of its games will be discounted for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

You can get the following titles for $14.99: "South Park: The Fractured But Whole Standard Edition," "Balan Wonderworld," and "Rayman Legends Definitive Edition."

You can purchase the following titles for $19.99: "Crash Bandicoot 4," "It's About Time," "FIFA 22," "Crash Bandicoot N," Spongebob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom," "Mortal Kombat 11," "Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2," and "Namco Museum Arcade Pac."

You can get the following games for only $24.99: "Doki Doki Literature Club Plus," "Sonic Colors: Ultimate," "Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania," "Little Nightmares II," "Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster," and "Hoa."

For only $29.99, you can get the following titles: "Hot Wheels Unleashed," "Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," "NBA 2K22," "Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town: Overcooked All You Can Eat," "Kingdom Hearts," and "Below Zero."

The following titles are now only for $34.99: "Collar X Malice," "Persona 5 Strikers," "Code: Realize."

The following games are only $39.99: "Ys XI: Monstrom NOX Pact Edition," "Ni No Kuni II Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition," and "Disgaea 6."

These games are only for $44.99: "Piofiore," and "Cafe Enchante."

