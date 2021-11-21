Bias AI-based hiring tools may affect many people, especially those needing jobs. Right now, many individuals across the globe are having a hard time making a living because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, many companies were left with no choice but to lay off some of their employees to maintain their business. This issue could get worse if the hiring instrument, which uses artificial intelligence, is biased when picking applications.

This is why New York City decided to pass a bill specifically addressing the rising bias AI-based tool problem.

Bias AI-Based Hiring Tools Face NYC's, New Bill

According to PC Mag's latest report, the new bill was passed on Nov. 10. Bill de Blasio, the current New York City Mayor, still hasn't signed this new act.

The NYC mayor still has until Dec. 10 to allow or veto the new bill. If ever he decided to sign it, the bill would become a law, which would take effect on January 1, 2023.

Thanks to this long time frame, hiring companies and agencies still have more than a year to prepare their AI tools. They have a lot of time to meet the bill's standards.

"This bill would require that a biased audit be conducted on an automated employment decision tool prior to the use of said tool," explained the New York City Council via its official legislation report.

NYCC added that companies using AI-based hiring tools need to notify applicants if they are going to use the technology during the employee's evaluation or assessment.

Those who would not be able to meet the bill's standards would be subjected to a civil penalty. You can view this link to see more details.

AI Skills are Now Essential

Right now, new AI technologies are being developed by various experts across the globe. Because of this, artificial intelligence skills are now considered essential as technology further grows.

Deloitte, a global consultancy and auditing firm, explained that the majority of companies and businesses now prefer individuals who understand and know how to use artificial intelligence.

In other news, experts claimed that super-intelligent AI is becoming hard to control. On the other hand, NASA's new AI training program is recruiting people to test the technology.

For more news updates about AIs and other similar technologies, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

