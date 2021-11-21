(Photo : Image from Lee Jiyong) Dangerous 'Joker' Apps Steal Cash, Spy on Users, and Read Texts | Here's a List of the 13 Malicious Apps

The "Joker" app has been found to host dangerous malware that could steal users' cash, read their texts, and spy on them. An analyst from the security company Kaspersky shared 13 malicious apps users should delete.

Trojan Malware Apps Removed from Google Play Store

According to a story by TheSun, apps that are infected with the Trojan malware have already been removed from Google Play Store. Some people, however, might have these Android apps still installed on their devices thus posing a great risk.

An Android malware analyst from the security company Kaspersky, Tatyana Shishkova, shared a list of 13 apps users should uninstall from their devices. Shishkova released the list of these malware apps on her Twitter account.

How Dangerous is the 'Joker' Malware App?

A number of apps on the list are actual hosts for the recently popularized "Joker" malware while others bear similar malware capable of stealing users' personal information and even authorize costly purchases. These apps are known to be dangerous and can cause damage if left installed.

Tatyana released a list of apps that work as a backdoor for malware putting Android users at risk. These apps enable malware to find its way to the users' phone and can be utilized for criminal activity.

13 Malicious Apps to Uninstall

Battery Charging Animations Battery Wallpaper

Classic Emoji Keyboard

Battery Charging Animations Bubble Effects

Easy PDF Scanner

Dazzling Keyboard

Halloween Coloring

EmojiOne Keyboard

Smart TV remote

Flashlight Flash Alert On Call

Volume Booster Hearing Aid

Now QRcode Scan

Volume Booster Louder Sound Equalizer

Super Hero-Effect

Users are Urged to Delete These Apps

TheSun notes that the first thing users have to do is to delete these particular apps as fast as possible and run an anti-virus scan to see if damage has been done. Users should also be on the lookout for any other symptoms of malware.

Common symptoms that a phone is infiltrated with malware are apps crashing for no reason whatsoever. Another particular symptom is if the device runs slower than users or if users can see a spike in data or battery usage which could mean the malware is performing tasks in the background of the device.

Read Also: DuckDuckGo Search Engine Aims to Provide Extra Anonymity Against Android Apps That Track Users

Protecting Oneself from Malware

The Sun notes that the malware can even use the phone to send other messages to people within the device's contact list and infect the users' network. Kaspersky is a known anti-virus company that provides ways to detect these types of activity.

Another tip that the publication made was for users to use a "privacy-focused" browser and always make sure that the users' security settings are locked down very tightly in order to prevent the malware from infecting their phones. Malware doesn't just come in the form of apps, it could also be other files downloaded from suspicious sites or links.

Related Article: 4,400 Phone Numbers Compromised During Robinhood Hack

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.