Twitter Urban Dictionary Trend: What is the Meaning Behind Your Name?

Twitter has another trending topic which users make fun with. Through the viral Urban dictionary, many people discover the secret meaning behind their names. They also get to know the origin of their identity from far-flung countries.

Truly, the social media platform is loud once again after several posts from users appeared from nowhere. The crowdsourced slang dictionary is more than just a name-giving website for the curious.

What is the Urban Dictionary Trend on Twitter All About?

You don't have to download an application anymore just to access the Urban dictionary. Simply, you just need to visit urbandictionary.com and type your name. All over Twitter, people have been sharing what they got from the website.

According to CNET's report on Monday, Nov. 22, the crowdsourced names could have some mistakes in grammar and spelling and even present sensitive/adult content to the audience. Remember that the urban dictionary does not work like a typical dictionary like the Merriam Webster.

In addition, if your name has an equivalent meaning to its Biblical counterpart, you can immediately see a lot of definitions if you peruse other websites. However, the Urban Dictionary trend on Twitter has a different take.

Instead of giving you a straight derivation of your name, Urban Dictionary dives into a more specific approach. In short, your name "Ted" could mean a person who smiles every time and who stays through thick and thin.

Apparently, Twitter users posted what they got from the Urban Dictionary. A woman named Stacie tweeted that her name means a beautiful girl that can bring people to tears.

If you are not satisfied with the meaning of your name on the first page, keep on scrolling until you find the closest resemblance of your personality. Some definitions in the Urban dictionary are unacceptable, but you have to patiently browse what's best for you.

Here are some posts from some users on Twitter.

