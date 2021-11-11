Twitter has presented a new surprise for users following the removal of the auto-cropping feature in platforms such as iOS and Android. This time, you can now view photos in their full-sized form as you peruse the timeline posts on the web. There's more to see for this recent update.

Full-Sized Photos In, Auto-Cropping Out

According to the latest report by The Verge, the recent update of the social media application can now allow web users to have an accurate preview of the image. Before, they find it awkward to see a particular image that is "oddly formatted."

As Twitter moves forward when it ditches the auto-cropping algorithm, the app could now give a user a preview that covers the entire window. This means that you can now completely see the whole picture in bigger and better size than before.

A new kind of surprise: show off more of your pic when you Tweet a single image.



Now available to everyone on Android and iOS –– how your image looks in the Tweet composer is how it will look on the timeline. https://t.co/GTD4JGVXmY pic.twitter.com/u5X2kc8dzO — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 5, 2021

The dropping of the auto-crop sparked controversy among users last year. Some opposed it because of its racial bias. For instance, the feature heavily favors those people who have white faces compared to their black counterparts.

Twitter said that it investigated the issue and concluded that no bias took place when using it. However, the platform decided to still remove it in the end.

For now, those who disagree with the auto-cropping feature could now breathe a sigh of relief because a better feature is now added. There's no need anymore to rewind the cropped images during the preview. Instead, the freedom of the users to see an image on its full size is something that fans have been requesting for a long time.

Twitter Blue Features: How to Sign Up

In a report by Business Insider, Twitter Blue has recently introduced "undo tweets" and other experimental features. This subscription service has indeed upgraded the user's experience on the platform.

For those who want to read their favorite articles on Twitter, it's now possible but only to a few selected countries. Previously, the company decided to conduct its trial for Canadian and Australian users. This time, it rolled out the service in New Zealand and the United States.

With the "undo tweet" option, you can right away delete your tweet if ever you spot a typo. You will be given a few seconds to undo your post before anyone views it.

At the time of publication, other features that you can test sooner are uploading longer clips and pinning conversations on top of your inbox.

If you want to get started with Twitter Blue, you need to register for it first. It will cost you a monthly fee of $2.99 in the U.S. Here's a quick guide for that.

First, log in to your account on Twitter and click your profile picture. After tapping it, click Twitter Blue and click Subscribe. With that, you can proceed to pay the subscription charge for this feature.

Capitol Riot Warning For Twitter CEO

In another news, Tech Times reported that the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry had warned Jack Dorsey of the upcoming tension in the U.S.: the Capitol riot.

According to Harry, he emailed Dorsey about the incident a day before, but the latter did not comment about the issue.

