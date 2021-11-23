Inbeta Reaches Seven-Figure Valuation as Investors See Its Potential to Solve Bias Recruitment Practices

Inbeta is now attracting more investors than ever, allowing it to reach a seven-figure valuation. What makes this interesting is that the company was able to achieve this just months after it was launched.

Founded back in 2020, the young executive specialist platform showed its potential to solve the rising bias recruitment practices in various companies and businesses.

Right now, employees are having difficulty acquiring the job position they've always wanted. Of course, their nationality, educational degree, and other job-related factors still greatly affect if individuals would be hired or rejected.

Now, this issue could be lessened by Inbeta. On Nov. 22, the platform's seed funding round, which was led by a host of former FTSE 100 executives, became successful.

Inbeta Platform to Solve Bias Hiring Practices

According to EU-Startups' latest report, Inbeta specifically aims to enhance objectivity within the hiring processes of various companies and businesses.

"Inbeta uses a unique combination of technology and assessments designed to overcome unconscious and institutional bias within the hiring process," explained the rising executive specialist platform via an exclusive email with TechTimes.

The company added that Inbeta's cutting-edge technology and advanced data aggregation, as well as a human science, allow it to find diverse and well-skilled employees without any biases.



Experts said that the method used by Inbeta is more efficient than the traditional hiring practices of agencies, which are usually subjective and desk-research-based.

"I'm thrilled to be taking Inbeta into the next stage of its growth, backed by leading minds in the world of business and professional development," said Inbeta Founder James Nash.

Inbeta's Other Details

Inbeta has three stages when it comes to hiring employees. These include the following:

Identification

During this stage, the executive talent specialist platform uses a combination of real-time, firmographic data and intent-based targeting before relying on AI-based tools to look for outstanding or overlooked employees.

Definition

Inbeta also uses advanced methodologies that measure crucial leadership skills, cognitive behaviors, cultural drivers/flexibility, allowing it to define the profile of shortlisted talents efficiently.

Development

In the final stage, the unbiased hiring platform would use its advanced features to reduce the risk and ensure the recruit integrates, accelerates, and transitions within their new roles.

