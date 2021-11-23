(Photo : Unsplash/ Paul Hanaoka) Air Purifier

Molekule, the science company that reinvented air purification with its groundbreaking PECO technology, announced that its award-winning air purifiers will be available to consumers in the United Kingdom and across Europe directly via Molekule's website.

Molekule's mission is to destroy indoor air pollution and provide crisp, clean indoor air at homes, businesses, and beyond. Starting today, Molekule's best-selling air purifiers, Air Mini+ and Air Pro will be available for purchase throughout the region.

COVID-19 Air Purifier

Molekule was founded in 2014 after 25 years of research and development resulted in its innovative PECO technology, which sits at the core of each and every Molekule purifier.

Using PECO, Molekule's air purifiers collect and destroy the widest range of tiny pollutants compared to traditional air purifier technology; breaking down pollutants at molecular levels such as allergens, mould, and bacteria, viruses, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Recent research from third-party laboratories show that Molekule destroys the Covid-19 virus by over 99% in 1 hour in small chamber and swatch lab tests and inactivates H1N1 flu virus by up to 99.99% in single-pass experiments.

Air Mini+ and Air Pro are both cleared by the U.S. FDA for the destruction of bacteria and viruses, and Air Pro is additionally cleared for the destruction of mould.

Many consumers are well aware of the dangers of outdoor air pollution, specifically in metro areas across Europe. According to the European Environment Agency, around 90% of people living in European cities are exposed to higher pollutant concentrations than what is deemed harmful to health.

Many consumers aren't aware that indoor air can be just as polluted, sometimes even more polluted, than the air we breathe outdoors. Molekule was founded specifically to help address indoor air pollution, giving people more control over the air they breathe in their daily lives.

Jonathan Harris, CEO at Molekule, comments: "The air we breathe day in and day out is critical to our overall well-being. Our air purifiers are able to destroy pollutants at microscopic levels - chemicals and particles that we aren't even able to see - and leave behind a cleaner, safer indoor air.

We've had our sights set on Europe for a long time, and our team cannot wait to introduce European customers to the power of PECO technology."

Extensive Testing

As a science-based company, Molekule conducts extensive testing of its technology internally as well as with certified third-party laboratories.

PECO technology has been independently tested at the Intertek testing laboratory, independent third-party testing laboratory ARE, University of Minnesota and with one of the world's foremost research laboratories for indoor air quality, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley).

Alongside its revolutionary approach to air purification, Molekule's human-centred and contemporary design ensures that its products are both beautiful and easy to use.

The physical design is beauty in form, material, size and footprint, and its product design considerations are expressed down to the finest detail.

Consumers can control their Air Mini+ and Air Pro purifiers and receive status updates on their air purifier's filters via the Molekule app, on iOS and Android.

Headquartered in the United States, Molekule now sells internationally in the U.K. and Europe as well as Canada, India, Japan, and Korea, bringing its unique air purification process to a global market. In the U.K. and Europe, Molekule is launching its Air Pro and Air Mini+ devices.

