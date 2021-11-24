Activision Blizzard's Battle.net experienced a Distributed Denial of Service or DDoS attack, leading its users unable to access it or log in for a time.

The DDoS attack further affected the online gaming features of titles, such as "Call of Duty: Warzone," "Overwatch," "Hearthstone," and "Diablo's," as per the report by The Verge.

Activision Blizzard's Battle.net DDoS Attacks

Blizzard confirmed the DDoS attack affecting its users on its official Twitter account that goes by the name "Blizzard CS - The Americas."

On top of that, Battle.net's desktop or PC client also showed a prompt entitled "Breaking News," which notifies users about the DDoS attack.

The notice on both Twitter and the PC client further noted that the current attack that Blizzard's Battle.net is experiencing "may result in high latency and disconnections for some players."

However, despite the warning, some users were still able to log in to the accounts, but they were redirected to notice that reads: "It's a busy day for Battle.net!"

As such, those who have signed in to Battle.net were instead put on queue. The prompt went on to ask users to "leave this window open and we'll get you in as quickly as possible."

Below the window carrying the notice is a countdown for the estimated wait time until the queue comes to an end.

'Call of Duty: Warzone,' 'Overwatch,' Minor Outage

According to the news story by DotEsports, some users reported that the DDoS attack prevented them from accessing the Battle.net launch entirely.

Meanwhile, some users also claim that connection problems have haunted games like "World of Warcraft" and "Call of Duty," among other Blizzard gaming titles.

Aside from the latency issues, some players of the said games, such as "Overwatch," have been kicked out while they were in the middle of the gameplay.

The Verge further noted in the same report that there were thousands of reports regarding Battle.net's outage on DownDetector.

On the other hand, there were only a few or hundreds of users reporting an outage for Blizzard games. Not to mention that players did not even storm to Twitter to raise their frustration regarding the recent outage, which only suggests it did not affect most users.

Battle.net and DDoS Attack

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Activision Blizzard's Battle.net experienced a DDoS attack, which caused login problems, as well as latency and disconnection issues.

In fact, as per PC Gamer, numerous players of "Call of Duty: Warzone" reported a connection problem last March 18, 2020, which led to the investigation of the North American support team of Blizzard.

