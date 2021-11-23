Activision Blizzard has been criticized because of alleged harassment within its work environment. Because of this, the giant game developer announced the so-called "Workplace Responsibility Committee," which is the title creator's latest anti-harassment effort.

As of the moment, Activision Blizzard is just one of the companies facing various lawsuits because of its toxic workplace. Their consumers call them out to make drastic efforts to solve the issue.

It is important to have a healthy environment to be more motivated, which could help your company be more productive.

This is what Activision Blizzard is currently doing. However, some critics claimed that it is just for mere symbolism rather than solving the harassment issues within the agency.

Activision Blizzard's Anti-Harassment Effort is for Symbolism?

According to Engadget's latest report, various rumors claimed that the new Workplace Responsibility Committee is not functional. Well, there are various reasons why this speculation has appeared.

Also Read: 'World of Warcraft' Speculations Coming to Console, Complete Edition Source Code for Xbox Surfaces

The new anti-harassment committee will include two members of the game developer, specifically Reveta Bowers and Dawn Ostroff, who are among the existing independent board members of the company.

Both of them would report to the board and Activision Blizzard's CEO Bobby Kotick, and other key executives. The issue here is that the company's chief executive is being blamed for the latest harassment scandal of the giant game developer.

This is also one of the rumors why PlayStation removed the new "Call of Duty: Vanguard." You can visit this link to see more details about Activision Blizzard's new anti-harassment committee.

Activision CEO Being Called Out to Resign!

Since Activision is now in a hot seat, the company's CEO is now being called out to resign. The Verge reported that Activision Blizzard employees want him to be replaced.

On the other hand, a cohort of shareholders also demanded Bobby's resignation as a new second walkout happened. There's also a petition urging the boss to step down from his position with thousands of signatures.

For more news updates about Activision Blizzard and related topics, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: China Gaming Crackdown Continues, But Video Game Industries Keep on Growing--Why?

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.