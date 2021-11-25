(Photo : unsplash/ Jeremy Bezanger) Twitter app

The Twitter app for iOS has suffered a bizarre bug over the past few days. According to several complaints from users, the Twitter app is unexpectedly repeatedly logging people out of their accounts.

Twitter iOS App

The bug apparently affects iOS 15 users, and Twitter confirmed that they are investigating what happened.

In an update that was shared on Nov. 24, Twitter's Support team confirmed that it is currently investigating this issue.

Twitter stated that they are looking into a bug that is causing unexpected logouts on iOS 15. They apologized for the inconvenience and they will keep the users updated on the fix.

The replies to today's tweet from Twitter Support show that the bug is impacting several users, a lot of which who say that they have been logged on several times or more.

More details about the extent of this bug are still unclear, but it affects those who are using the Twitter for iOS application while running iOS 15. Users say that they are being logged out of their accounts multiple times every day without explanation.

Notably, the bug appears to affect all accounts that a user has. For example, if you have several Twitter accounts, this bug will randomly and repeatedly log you out of all of them.

Twitter's Livestream Shopping Feature

Twitter's e-commerce initiatives now include livestream shopping and Walmart will be the first retailer to test the new platform.

In 2020, Walmart has invested in live shopping by hosting events across social platforms like TikTok and YouTube, and soon it will debut Twitter's first-ever shoppable livestream.

On Nov. 28, Walmart will kick off a Cyber Deals live event on Twitter, where users will be able to watch a live broadcast, shop the featured products and join the conversation around the event by posting tweets.

The livestream will start on Nov. 28, and it will allow Walmart customers to shop from Twitter as well as a number of other platforms., including Walmart.com/live, and the retailer's Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube accounts.

Jason Derulo, a musician and creator, will be the one to host the livestream. He will introduce the audience to deals in electronics, home goods, apparel, seasonal décor and more during a variety show that is expected to last for 30 minutes. Surprise special guests will also drop in, says Walmart.

Walmart has been broadening its support for livestream shopping throughout 2021. It hosted its first shoppable livestream last December when it worked with TikTok on its Holiday Shop-Along Spectacular event, shortly after its planned investment in the video app fell through.

Walmart was interested in a deal for TikTok following Trump's executive order that would have forced a sale of TikTok's US operations. But Trump's order was blocked by the courts.

That first TikTok live event proved successful, Walmart said at the time, having delivered seven times more views than had been anticipated. It also helped Walmart grow its TikTok follower base by 25%.

Though the retailer did not detail the sales revenue the event delivered, it ran a second TikTok livestream shopping event just a few months later.

