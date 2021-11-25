This Rice Cooker Can Allow You to Mash Food Using Your Tongue Alone | How DeliSofter Works?

Two Panasonic engineers were able to create a specialized rice cooker that could not only cook food efficiently but could also soften food enough to be sliced using a potato chip.

This smart home product is designed for Japanese elders who have difficulty swallowing food. If your chewing strength for food is weak, this machine could be your go-to companion in the kitchen.

How DeliSofter Rice Cooker Works

According to a report by Japan Times, two women who are working on Panasonic have invented a food softening tool designed for those who have problems in masticating their consumables.

The Panasonic engineers collaborated with Gifmo for the selling of this rice cooker which could turn a chicken into a very soft food that even elders can eat easily. The process of softening the food requires placing it under extremely high temperatures that could reach 120 degrees Celsius.

Gifmo said that even though the machine makes the food more digestible than ever, it does not compromise the texture or the appearance of the food. Moreover, the company said that elders could now mash their food using their tongue only through this DeliSofter pot.

Japan has been exploring a lot of options to make living easier for the aged over the past years. The Delisofter rice cooker is only one of its most recent inventions that is created for the elders. Since the country has a huge number of adults over 65, it needs to adjust its technology to suit them.

Panasonic said that its food-focused venture with Gifco is expected to hit $1.7 billion (200 billion yen) in Japan by 2025. The food segment could soon extend to other countries in the future.

The Origin of DeliSofter

In another report from Bloomberg on Thursday, Nov. 25, the creation of DeliSofter started with Megumi Ogawa, a long-time Panasonic worker who has been struggling in taking care of her father in his final moments.

At that time, Ogawa was helping her father to consume his favorite meals despite having swallowing difficulty. With that, the only choice for her father would be the liquid meals that are frequently served for patients with eating disorders.

Ogawa said that she would spend $880 per month just to sustain his needs in eating. However, it changed when she and her colleague Tokie Mizuno partnered to develop a product that later became DeliSofter.

None of them have any idea what would be the outcome of the smart home rice cooker, but they shared similar reasons why it should be created. Mizuno, just like Ogawa, had problems taking care of her grandmother who was problematic in eating.

Panasonic requested Ogawa and Mizuno to return to their jobs as quality assurance officers, but instead, they settled on a voluntary project with Gifmo to make the creation of the DeliSofter rice cooker possible.

Masaru Morizane, the CEO of Gifmo considered DeliSofter to be the best product that they have encountered so far.

"Just as appliances like washing machines freed women from housework and allowed them to be more active in society, we won't stop until we liberate people from nursing care," Mizuno said.

