Alibaba's Awesomely Weird Electric Vehicle of the Week section lets you find weird products you don't usually see on other e-commerce sites.

This week, Electrek features a unique find: a treadmill that lets you ride around. However, it does not have an official name.

Alibaba's Vehicle of the Week

Alibaba may not be China's number one site anymore, but it still has a lot of amazing products that you can get.

Alibaba, an e-commerce site founded by Jack Ma, has a weekly list of electric vehicles that it features for its users.

The vendor calls the machine an electric treadmill walking bike, but what does it do? The electric treadmill part is included, and it does allow you to talk while you are on it. As for the bike part, it is more of a scooter. Basically, it is a treadmill on wheels.

The vehicle can cruise at 20 kilometers per hour. The treadmill is powered by an electric motor with a 550 Wh battery. You can drive the treadmill just like a four-wheeled electric scooter, and then you can engage the treadmill function so you can get some exercise on your way.

The electric treadmill costs $680 on Alibaba, according to NewsBreak.

Discounted Treadmills You Can Get

The electric treadmill walking bike is not the only cheap treadmill that you can find on e-commerce sites this week. You can get a good treadmill on Best Buy and Dicks Sporting Goods, according to Health Magazine.

The BowFlex treadmill is now only $1,700, the Sole S77 treadmill is only $1,900, the ProForm Pro 500 treadmill is $1,200, the NordicTrack Commercial 2950 treadmill is only $2,400, and the Nautilus T618 treadmill is only $1,500.

These treadmills can complete your home gym. It minimizes the impact on your body, and it has a long belt to match your stride.

These treadmills have a shock absorption feature that can prevent injury to your hips and knees as you run, and they all have a 15% incline for hill workouts, and it has fitness classes to boost your workout motivation.

You can also get folding treadmills this week. The Schwinn 810 treadmill is only $800, the ProForm Carbon T7 treadmill is only $800, the Sunny Health & Fitness Premium Slim Folding treadmill is only $530, and the NordicTrack C 700 folding treadmill is only $677.

These treadmills are great for those who do not have enough space to work out. These treadmills are sturdy for both walking and running, and it is lightweight enough to lift if it is not in use. You can save space in your own home while getting a cardio workout.

Inclined treadmills are also on sale. A lot of people love the challenge of walking or running at a slight incline. It allows you to bring your endurance.

If you are looking for one, you can get the Bowflex treadmill for only $2,700 as it has an extended handlebar grip and it has a 20% incline for an elevated workout.

You can also get the ProForm Carbon treadmill for only $800 on Best Buy's website, the NordicTrack 700 folding treadmill for only $677 on Walmart's site, and the Superfit folding treadmill for only $320 on Walmart's online store.

