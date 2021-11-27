(Photo : Image from Daddy Mohlala on Unsplash) Twitter for iOS Gets Ready for 'Downvotes' and Other New Features

Twitter for iOS is now getting ready to launch a new feature that revives something YouTube just took away, the dislike. With that, Twitter is bringing out "downvotes," which is already a feature that Reddit is using.

Twitter is Getting New Features Including 'Downvotes' and 'Reactions'

According to the story by 9to5Mac, Twitter is getting busy this year as the company is launching new features before the end of the year. To add to this, the company is expected to have a lot of other surprises hidden for people.

Reverse engineer Nima Owji said that users could be getting close to the release date of Twitter's Reactions. The reactions feature was still being tested out for a couple of months now and is finally set to launch soon as Owji saw certain references to the new feature in Twitter's code.

We might be close to the release date of the reactions! — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) November 23, 2021

Four New Reactions are Now Coming to Twitter

Twitter is getting four new reactions, namely "thinking face," "tears of joy," "clapping hands," and a "crying face." The feature is being designed to help users better show how the conversations make them feel and give them a "better understanding" of how the Tweets are being received.

Nima also said that Twitter is already able to store data regarding the downvotes feature, which will be another indicator that the function is going to be released sometime sooner. With this, the reverse engineer also said that the company would be changing the downvote position, making it show before the like button.

Here is How the New Twitter Downvotes is Expected to Work:

Click on downvote

Twitter says that users who see a reply that doesn't really seem relevant to the Twitter conversation can alert the app by using the downvote feature.

Downvotes remain unknown

Unlike Reddit, Twitter will be hiding the feature from public eyes. The author of the Tweet and others on the timeline won't be able to see the downvotes.

Downvotes help make Twitter better

Feedbacks will help Twitter be able to prioritize higher quality content for users and anyone within Twitter.

Read Also: National Advertising Division Recommends T-Mobile be Banned from Calling Itself 'Most Reliable 5G Network'

Twitter Allows Users to Choose Which Replies They Can See

As of the moment, the new downvote feature on Twitter is expected to be tied to the Sort Replies feature, as per Nima. With this, as the name indicates, users can now decide if they want to receive all replies or just the relevant replies.

Twitter users will get replies coming from people they follow and other replies that would most likely be interesting to them. Another option is for users to get all replies, including those that could be harmful, smappy, or even offensive.

So it seems I was right! pic.twitter.com/E75dVETMgQ — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) November 24, 2021

Related Article: Google Chromebook to Release New Feature that Detects if 'Someone is Looking at Your Screen' | Snooping Detection

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.