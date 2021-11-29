(Photo : Image from Hunters Race on Unsplash) Who is Parag Agrawal | Introducing the New CEO of Twitter

Jack Dorsey made breaking news as he stepped down from his long definitive role as the CEO of Twitter with Parag Agrawal set to take his place. Although this isn't the first time that Dorsey stepped down from the role, as per his statement, it could be the last time that he steps down.

Jack Dorsey Hands The Title of CEO to Parag Agrawal

According to the story by CNBC, Jack Dorsey is now handing the reins over to the 37-year-old computer scientist Parag Agrawal who has a PhD from Stanford and played an integral role in the establishment of the company's artificial intelligence technology while rarely appearing in public.

Parag Agrawal initially joined Twitter around a decade ago and worked from the ground up to finally being the company's technology chief in 2017. With his new role, Dorsey assured the public that the cofounder's trust in Agrawal is "bone deep."

Parag Agrawal is quite an enigma with only little information about his massive contribution to Twitter. As Agrawal gears up to take the title of Twitter CEO, it's only fair to get to know the enigma a little more.

Who is Parag Agrawal?

On Agrawal's LinkedIn page, the incoming Twitter CEO was graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay with a bachelor's degree in computer science and engineering. He then spent seven years studying to earn his Ph.D. in computer science at Stanford University in California.

Starting 2006, he decided to hold research internships at tech giants, including Microsoft, AT&T, and Yahoo, before initially joining Twitter in 2011. After this, Agrawal started working at Twitter when the company had only less than 1,000 employees starting as a distinguished software engineer between 2011 and 2017.

According to the article by MarketWatch, Agrawal then grew into his higher role as the chief technology officer in 2017. As Dorsey described, he was curious, probing, rational, creative, demanding, humble, and self-aware.

What Did Parag Agrawal Do at Twitter?

Aragwal's most notable work with Twitter was with the company's technical strategy, which includes advancing the state of artificial intelligence and machine learning throughout the company. This includes algorithms to make tweets on a users' timeline more relevant and help the company identify "bad" tweets violating Twitter's terms of service.

What is Expected of the New Twitter CEO

Twitter announced its new goals to reach 315 million monetizable daily users by the end of 2023 and double its annual revenue that year. To expand, as per Parag Agrawal's leadership page, credits impacted the re-acceleration of Twitter's audience growth in 2016 and 2017.

According to HollywoodReported, Twitter was able to rake in a revenue of $1.28 billion in Q3 of 2021. This included the company's advertising revenue of $1.14 billion.

