TikTok adds monetization features to their platform so TikTok creators can earn.

Are TikTok Creators Getting Paid?

TikTok has become one of the fastest-growing social media apps since its launch in 2016. Because the app is getting popular among millennials and gen z, it has become a hotspot for individuals to share content while gaining viewers.

TikTok creators are getting paid, thanks to their access to the Creator Marketplace, launched in 2019. This option is monetizing TikTok personalities by connecting them with brands for the purpose of creating sponsored and recommendation videos.

TikTok's New Monetization Features

In addition to the Creator Marketplace in 2019, TikTok is set to create new ways for creators to make money from their published videos. The video platform already allows TikTok personalities to accept virtual gifts from their viewers and fans during their live videos.

To spice up the monetization feature, TikTok will now let payments and gifts sent to creators even when they're not live-streaming.

Besides that, the video platform will also roll out a new Creator Next portal, where all monetization opportunities are filed in one place.

Now, unlike video gifts for live streams, a new feature will be added so fans can send virtual gifts or diamonds to their favorite creators' short videos.

This feature will be added through the Tips and Video Gifts sections developed by TikTok for this sole purpose.

Eligible creators must also be 18 or older, with a number of follower requirements depending on their region, have at least 1,000 views, have 3 posts, and have been active in the past 30 days. Their account must also follow the Community Guidelines released by Tiktok.

TikTok's Creator Next Portal For TikTok Creators

The Creator Next portal will let TikTok creators receive the entirety of the tips given to them without the service fees. The company won't be getting their part for the said revenue, though. TikTok says they will be working with Stripe to help creators manage their earnings.

Additionally, the monetization portal will link creators to countless opportunities to earn, including their pre-existing Creator Marketplace and TikTok Creator fund. In this way, popular content produced by creators will be paid directly.

Other than expanding the opportunities for TikTok creators to earn, the new feature was planned ahead as TikTok joins the heating competition of social platforms racing to capture stardom talents.

Aside from TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and even LinkedIn also offer creator funds to give monetary awards for their top creators.

This is an effort from TikTok to attract, retain and gain more personalities to create more popular videos on their platforms.

TikTok's new monetization feature is currently available to creators residing in the U.S, U.K, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, with Canada and Australia experiencing a delay in the rollout.

