This nuclear keyboard has a very interesting backstory. Sold in eBay, the YouTuber who purchased the product discovered that it was part of the war history back in the 1980s.

Right now, most of the keyboards used for computers or integrated into laptops have advanced features. However, since most of them are either mechanical or membrane-type, some consumers find them boring since they are all quite the same.

But, this one would definitely catch your attention since it was used for a Minuteman III nuclear silo. It is also considered a Cold War relic since it was used during that war period.

To give you more ideas, here's the nuclear keyboard's whole backstory.

Nuclear Keyboard Now Sold on eBay!

Pointless Thinker, the YouTuber who purchased the historic nuclear keyboard, explained the backstory of this war device.

Also Read: How To Prevent Computer Outage Damage? Negative Effects of Sudden Power Cut and More!

"In this video, I show/explain the missile silo keyboard I have, and do a small trackball repair," the influencer captioned.

As of the moment, the viral video was able to generate more than 2,000 views and attracted some opinions from online consumers.One of them even shared his excitement after knowing that the serial number is 007, which is the number of James Bond. Another online user asked how he could get a duplicate of the nuclear keyboard.

You will notice that it has a normal letter key combination in the middle part, just like the current keyboards when it comes to buttons. However, it has other buttons that were specifically used to manage the Minuteman III missiles.

These buttons include the "GO TO VOICE," "ABORT," and "INITIATE." You can view this link to see more details.

Other Details of the Nuclear Keyboard Relic

According to Gizmodo's latest report, the viral nuclear keyboard, partnered with the original trackball, was used when the U.S. Air Force's Strategic Command launched its Rapid Executive and Combat Targeting project, a 632 million dollar program.

Its main goal was to update the control systems in nuclear missile silos between the years 1960 and 1970. Since it was used for an important war program, this keyboard has the actual hardware, which is limited only to selected nuclear missile gadgets.

Experts said that the PC demand would remain strong before 2021 ends in other news. On the other hand, an unhackable processor is being developed.

For more news updates about computers and other related technologies, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Bids for the Wooden Case Apple-1 Computer Expected to Reach $600,000 | 'NTI' Motherboard, 1986 Panasonic Video Monitor Included

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.