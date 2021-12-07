Ubisoft has finally drunk the NFT Kool-Aid and is bringing NFT-based items into one of their most popular game franchises, "Ghost Recon."

The Verge reports that the "Assassin's Creed" and "Far Cry" creator has announced a new platform called Ubisoft Quartz, where players can have access to in-game NFT items called Digits.

Here is the official announcement trailer from the developer, courtesy of their YouTube channel:

These Digits are scheduled to come to "Ghost Recon Breakpoint" as a beta release. It will include weapons, vehicles, and equipment that the players can use and apparently sell to other people to earn cryptocurrency.

The iconic developer claims that every single Digit is unique and programmed to track whoever owns it as it changes hands. It will also have a unique serial number, which players can see in-game.

However, it is confirmed that the Digits are only for cosmetic purposes and will not directly affect the gameplay.

With this announcement, Ubisoft is now the first big-name developer and publisher to officially go into NFT gaming, according to the BBC.

This follows their prior statements made earlier this year, when they mentioned that blockchain technology is a key element of their future as a company. It was also mentioned that the company has been trying to explore blockchain ever since it was first developed, while also founding an initiative called the Blockchain Game Alliance.

"Ghost Recon Breakpoint" players will start getting free Digit drops on December 9, 12, and 15. Anybody who plays the game on Windows via Ubisoft Connect is entitled to get the NFTs, as long as they're at least 18 years old and live in these countries: US, Canada, Italy, Belgium, Spain, France, Australia, and Brazil.

How Do These Ubisoft NFTs Work?

The first three Digit drops will also have other in-game requirements before you partake in them. The aforementioned location and age barriers are only the first of several.

According to IGN, players will also need to have logged a certain amount of playtime. The first three Digits will include a helmet, a pair of pants, and a "Wolves" skin for the M4A1 rifle.

To get the rifle skin, you'll need to reach XP Level 5 in the game. The pants will demand a 100-hour playtime at least, and the helmet will require 600 hours.

These in-game requirements might sound steep to some, but as Ubisoft's Baptiste Chardon (the developer's Blockchain Business and Product Director), their first goal is to get their "most engaged" players first before going for the newbies.

Big-Name Developers Going The NFT Route

As previously mentioned, Ubi is not the only big-name industry player to express interest in cryptocurrency, NFTs, and blockchain tech. EA has also made it clear that they see NFTs as an "important part" of the gaming industry in the future, as reported by IGN.

Other companies, however, most notably Xbox, remain wary of the whole fad for now.

