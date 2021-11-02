(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) 'Assassin's Creed' and 'Far Cry' Creator Ubisoft Mentions Blockchain as 'Key Element' for Company's Future

"Assassin's Creed" and "Far Cry" creator Ubisoft has just mentioned blockchain as a "key element" when it comes to the company's future. Ubisoft is known as one of the largest gaming companies in the whole entertainment world. It is now exploring blockchain as a type of innovative technology that is to be included in games in the upcoming latest earnings report.

Play-to-Earn Blockchain Technology

It was noted that while blockchain's very own play-to-earn trend has experienced a huge boom this year, the actual traditional gaming industry has still yet to embrace blockchain as an actual part of the flagship product. Ubisoft mentioned blockchain technology as a supposed "key element" for the company's future.

During the latest earnings reports, which reportedly correspond to the first half of the 2021 to 2022 fiscal year, Ubisoft noted that it has been exploring blockchain technology ever since its beginnings. This is to see how it can reportedly be used to further enhance the whole experience of gamers within the virtual worlds.

Ubisoft Exploring Blockchain

According to the story by News.Blockchain.com, the report stated that Ubisoft has been exploring blockchain ever since the early development of the whole technology. Ubisoft has reportedly been supporting and learning from the whole ecosystem through certain initiatives like its own Entrepreneurs Lab start-up program and the Blockchain Game Alliance as an actual founding member.

It was stated that if Ubisoft wants to leverage blockchain to use in an introductory game, it seems that it will be in the form of new NFT integration. This is according to what they had expressed in yet another report.

Innovative and New Ways to Empower Players

The company also stressed that this whole long-range exploration would tie it in with Ubisoft's constant search for what was described as "innovation and new ways to empower players." As of the moment, there have already been a lot of NFT games on the blockchain.

Ubisoft reportedly noted that it could be enticed to actually include blockchain and NFTs in their very own products by the sudden rise in popularity of certain play-to-earn games just like Axie Infinity. Axie Infinity has reportedly been able to register sales for over $1 billion.

Animoca Brands $2.2 Billion Valuation

As of the moment, however, no mainstream gaming company has yet integrated the use of these tools into one of its own franchises. Ubisoft has reportedly been one of the companies that has already shown more interest. This is as the company is going as far as sponsoring initiatives that would integrate the technologies somewhat experimentally.

Ubisoft reportedly also led the latest Animoca Brands funding round, a gaming company that has raised $65 million. This then brought the company to reach a $2.2 billion valuation. While major developers have not yet adapted to the blockchain, some NFT games are similar to popular titles like Diablo.

