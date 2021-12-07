Verizon and AT&T's 5G campaign to strengthen the modern-day connection for mobile devices has been barred by the FAA, especially as it can gravely affect a plane's landing system. Interference for an aircraft's landing system may confuse a pilot when landing, especially if conditions are not clear enough for them to see.

Verizon, AT&T 5G C-Band Spectrum Get Delays for Launch

Verizon and AT&T are focusing on its 5G C-Band Spectrum that has been delayed for its supposed launch this month, now looking at early January 2022 arrival for its planned expansion. However, there are still concerns regarding its effect on aircraft that would be using landing systems or weather detection tech for when visibility is poor.

The companies are looking into improving their work and technology to avoid these from happening, but even if doing their best, it might be so that there would be flight delays once it rolls out. That being said, the FAA would be responsible for this on the other end, especially as it would be joining forces with traffic control for safe guidance to planes.

FAA Says 5G Can Contribute to Interference on Plane Landing Systems

The FAA believes that aircraft and 5G can co-exist in this modern world, with the regulatory committee laying out some of its plans to prevent interference from happening in future releases. However, for now, the issue is under resolution and fixing, as it can still potentially interfere with plane landing systems and cause dangers or problems for it.

The Pros and Cons of 5G In This Modern World as Top Companies Aim to Launch It

There is a pending security risk for some smartphone brands and big tech companies like Huawei amidst the launch and rolling out of 5G in populated places where it is to be used.

A report in early November says that Verizon and AT&T are delaying the launch of its 5G as per its adherence to FAA regulations and processes, especially as it risks safety and life. And while 5G is regarded as the fastest form of mobile connection in the world now, it still has unforeseen risks and dangers that can affect other industries.

The launch of 5G has been a blessing to all, especially as it focuses on bringing a faster connection for people, especially those that rely heavily on their device on the go. However, it still is at an early age where networks can develop it to become a tech that does not necessarily affect other features and functions but is of help to them.

