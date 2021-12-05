(Photo : Image from Mateus Maia on Unsplash) T-Mobile 5G Plans Welcome Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

T-Mobile is welcoming the Samsung Galaxy S22 series to expand its 5G plans with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. With that, Ryan Sullivan, the VP of product engineering, and Karri Kuoppamaki, SVP of tech strategy, have sat down for another interview at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Tech Summit in Hawaii to detail the carrier's 5G plans.

Qualcomm X65 5G Modem for Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

The interview was for Sascha Segan of PCMag, and it included a number of revelations regarding the expected performance of Qualcomm's brand new X65 5G modem coming with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. With that, the chipset is expected to be included in a lot of different Android flagships in 2022, which include the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

When it comes to Verizon's vaunted mmWave 5G concerns, it is currently just a few candles on T-Mobile's "5G layer cake" instead of being a full layer, as per the story by PhoneArena. With that, the publication reported that it wasn't clear to them whether T-Mobile is just trolling or if they are genuinely giving up when it comes to the speeds of mmWave.

T-Mobile 5G Tech Theoretically Capable of 10 Gbps

T-Mobile is currently the only 5G tech that is theoretically capable of delivering 10 Gbps speeds that Qualcomm's brand new X65 modem is rated at. This means T-Mobile's speeds are capable of bringing out the full potential of the X65 modem.

As per the article by PhoneArena, another question is whether users would need 10 Gigabit 5G speeds on their phone in the foreseeable future. For instance, even 8K streaming video chat doesn't really need that much bandwidth.

T-Mobile to Call Its 5G Plan the 'Magenta Max'

T-Mobile executives mentioned during the interview that their top 5G plans would be called the "Magenta Max", allowing users to keep maxing out at 4K streaming. In any case, it now looks like the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor won't just have a more advanced 4nm production node among other mobile chipsets, it will also be able to score the best 5G modem coming from Qualcomm.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is now shaping up to be at the very forefront of 5G connectivity, as per PhoneArena, and has become customary for Samsung's flagship phones that usually keep beating iPhones to the punch when it comes to that regard. With that, the publication said that even the iPhone 13 models will still have to compete with Qualcomm's generation X60 model.

To add, even the latest iPhones were not able to beat Samsung's Galaxy phones. With this, the Samsung Galaxy S22 models can be used in order to take advantage of the Qualcomm X65 modem's three-carrier 5G aggregation as soon as AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile start to enable the technology on their next-gen networks.

