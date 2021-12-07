(Photo : Image from ELLA DON on Unsplash) Discord Allows Creators Monetize Subscriptions | Creators Can Now Charge $2.99 to $99.99 per Month

Discord is now allowing its creators to monetize its subscriptions. With that, creators can finally charge their subscriptions from $2.99 to $99.99 a month.

Discord New Feature Allows Creators to Charge from $2.99 to $99.99 a Month

The popular chat platform, Discord, that has grown well-beyond the gamer niche it initially started with, is now foraying further into helping the creator economy. To add, Discord announced that it is now launching a test run of new features that would allow creators running servers on its platform to charge a premium monthly subscription for access.

Creators running servers on Discord will be able to charge their users from $2.99 to $99.99 a month for premium content. This includes access to special channels that are within the server that would be locked for the community's non-paying members.

Discord Gets to Keep 10% of What Creators Make from Premium Subscriptions

According to the story by Mashable, as the owner of a community, users will be able to name the tiers appearing beside a community member's username in order to choose which levels of membership unlocks the server's premium channel. To add, however, the new feature isn't available for every creator as of the moment.

Although anyone will be able to subscribe to a Discord server membership, the feature is still only available with communities chosen by the company to test. With that, Discord stated that it will be taking 10% of the revenue generated from the membership.

Creators Get to Keep 90% of the Revenue They Get from Premium Subscription Memberships

Creators will be able to take 90% although the ratio could potentially change later on depending on the results of the trial. To expand, the feature will most likely be a very welcome addition among users on Discord.

A lot of creators have been able to create their own ad-hoc private membership communities within Discord through third-party payment systems. To add, the new feature built on Discord could help streamline the whole process.

Read Also: Coinbase Launches Online Library Providing Open-Source Information on Cryptography | Introducing Kryptology

Popularity of Premium Subscription Memberships for Content

As per Mashable, creators being able to take part in subscription-based memberships in order for them to monetize their content already seems to be popular among social platforms. To explain, Twitter has already rolled out their own version of the feature known as Super Follows.

Discord itself has also long integrated with the creator membership platform Patreon to offer creators a way to build communities on the chat app along with their patrons. With that, it will be interesting to see whether or not Discord's launch of a similar feature will compete with its partner Patreon or if it will serve a fully different niche.

At the least, the new Discord feature is going to be a step directly into the right direction for a platform looking to help users be able to monetize their content.

Related Article: YouTube Extension Allows Users to Bring Back Dislike Count | Here's How to Get It

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.