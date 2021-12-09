"Myth of Empires," an online sandbox game that was released in October, has been removed from Steam after the game's creators were accused of stealing the source code of another game, "Ark: Survival Evolved."

The allegations have resulted in a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown request. Angela Game, the developer of 'Myth of Empires,' has since denied the allegations.

'Myth of Empires' is Delisted From Steam

"Myth of Empires," an online multiplayer sandbox game, has been removed from Steam following a DMCA takedown request. The sandbox game's developer, Angela Game, has been accused of stealing another game's source code.

The game in question is the action-adventure video game "Ark: Survival Evolved."

According to a report by PC Gamer, the developer has not disclosed as of press time who was behind the removal of the game. However, "documents viewed by PC Gamer indicate that it came from Studio Wildcard and Snail Games, the developer and publisher of 'Ark: Survival Evolved.'"

"The takedown request says Angela Game was founded in 2020 by at least one former employee of Snail Games China, Studio Wildcard's parent company, who had access to the Ark source code," the report adds.

Per PC Gamer, the developer of "Ark: Survival Evolved" grew concerned upon seeing the similarities shared by the two games, including matching class, function, and variable names.

The findings were presented to Valve on Dec. 1 and the game was removed from Steam two days later.

Angela Game Denies Accusations

According to a report by Kotaku, Angela Game has released a statement regarding the copyright infringement allegations.

"Our development team solemnly declares: Angela Game fully owns all rights and property associated with 'Myth of Empires' and will actively respond to any doubts or allegations on this point," the statement reads.

Angela Game also said in its statement that they are in contact with Steam and are trying their best to get the game back on the platform. The statement also includes an assurance that normal operations will be maintained.

The developer also said that there are content updates in store for those who are playing the game. However, these updates cannot be rolled out just yet because of current circumstances.

'Ark: Survival Evolved'

"Ark: Survival Evolved" is a survival game initially released in 2015 as an early access title before it was officially released in 2017. The game is playable on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, iOS, Android, Microsoft Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Players in the game must basically find ways to being stuck on an island that has dinosaurs and other prehistoric animals. "Ark: Survival Evolved" features an open world and can be played from a first-person or third-person perspective.

