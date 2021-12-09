Meta's New Anti-Fake News AI to Fight Misinformation More Efficiently! Expect Less Harmful Content

(Photo : Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) This photograph taken on October 28, 2021 shows the META logo on a laptop screen in Moscow as Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg announced the parent company's name is being changed to "Meta" to represent a future beyond just its troubled social network. - The new handle comes as the social media giant tries to fend off one its worst crises yet and pivot to its ambitions for the "metaverse" virtual reality version of the internet that the tech giant sees as the future.



Meta's new anti-fake news AI could reduce harmful content. Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms are suffering from rampant fake content.

Most of the posts containing misinformation are linked to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other sensitive topics. To lessen the harmful content, which could negatively influence many consumers across the globe, Meta decided to develop the new artificial intelligence called Few-Shot Learner.

"Harmful content continues to evolve rapidly - whether fueled by current events or by people looking for new ways to evade our systems - and it's crucial for AI systems to evolve alongside it," said Meta via its official blog post.

Meta's New Anti-Fake News AI

According to Neowin's latest report, Meta's FSL is already used in various social media platforms, especially Facebook. This innovation is part of the company's effort against misinformation.

Mark Zuckerberg's tech firm claimed that the new artificial intelligence could adapt to new threats while relying on fewer labeled content.

Meta added that the new Few-Shot Learner function would improve the company's upcoming artificial intelligence systems.

If this is true, FSL would serve as the backbone of new features specifically developed and launched to tackle different violations in Facebook and other online platforms.

Efficiency of Meta's FSL

The new Few-Shot Learner artificial intelligence supports around 100 languages. It could easily learn from different kinds of data.

These features allow FSL to identify fake news on a wider scale, unlike other AI-powered capabilities, which are limited to certain languages.

In other news, Meta's new mental health research is expected to be accessible to all medical scientists. On the other hand, some Facebook ads allegedly promote anti-vaccine content.

