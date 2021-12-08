(Photo : Unsplash/ Joshua Hoehne) Facebook accounts

Facebook accounts do get hacked, and there are three ways that you can lose control of it. Luckily, there are remedies that you can do to get your account back.

Facebook Account Recovery

The first scenario is when you let a family member or friend "borrow" your Facebook account on your computer or phone. They proceed to consume content, post messages like you, or befriend random people.

The remedy is to use Facebook's security page to check and see where else your account is already logged in. This list should also remind you of all of the devices that you have used Facebook on in the past, according to The Verge.

If you don't recognize (or don't use) any of the devices on this list, click on the three vertical dots on the right and force those machines to log out of your account.

Next, change your password to something unique. Also, remember in the future to sign out of Facebook (and Messenger) before you loan your device to anyone.

The second scenario is when someone uses your photo and name and sets up a new account. Then they proceed to try to recruit your FB friends to their account.

Unfortunately, there isn't much you can do about it, other than tell people you are still you and to ignore the imposter, according to Wired.

This should be a warning when you receive a friend request from someone you think you have already befriended or someone you haven't communicated within years. A word to the wise: send them an email or text asking if the request is genuine.

The third scenario is when someone guesses your account password and proceeds to lock you out of your account.

This situation is the most dire, and fixing this will depend on what else you have linked to your Facebook account and how determined you are to get it back.

The trouble is, you have someone who is pretending to be you, and could leverage your identity into criminal and uncomfortable situations. Not to mention that they could try to leverage bank accounts that are linked to your account or open up credit cards in your name.

Try to reinstate your account on your own, using Facebook's own obscure and oftentimes contradictory steps. Use a third-party recovery service, such as Hacked.com, according to Washington Post.

This will cost you $249, but the company will be persistent and if they can't help you, they will refund your fee. You also get a year's digital protection plan included that normally sells separately for $99.

Proactive Security Measures

If your Facebook haven't been hacked (yet) and are getting somewhat uncomfortable reading this, here are some steps to take to secure your Facebook account, or to at least reduce your pain points if it does happen. Start by doing at least one of them today, and make sure you take care of all of the items as soon as possible.

First, set up additional login security on your Facebook account. Facebook offers you a set of confusing choices, but the one that is highly recommended is to use a two-factor authenticator app such as Google Authenticator.

