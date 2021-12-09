(Photo : Meta Horizon Worlds via Oculus) Meta now launches Horizon Worlds to Oculus Quest VR users, centering on the US and Canada for its regions of the first public access. It would require an Oculus Quest VR as well for its free access. (Photo : Meta Horizon Worlds via Oculus) (Photo : Meta Horizon Worlds via Oculus)

Meta has now launched "Horizon Worlds," the popular metaverse title from the Facebook Connect event, showing a shared reality that would include a person's profile on a new digital space. The soft launch of its public access is limited to the United States and Canada regions only and has these specific requirements to be met before using it.

Meta 'Horizon Worlds' Metaverse Launches for Public Access

Meta's "Horizon Worlds" is now launching its metaverse to the public for access to its shared digital world, and it is a massive development to the platform of the company. Mark Zuckerberg's October revelation of the augmented and virtual world is coming to the public but is now only centered on the US and Canada as it soft launches.

Nevertheless, this is a significant change for the way people would use the internet starting now, especially as it brings up a new profile for people to live in, interact, and play. The company's efforts have blossomed into its aims, and its development brings a unique place for people to thrive.

Meta 'Horizon Worlds' What are the Requirements?

However, certain conditions need to be met by the users before they access "Horizon Worlds."

That includes being 18 years of age and above and the need to have an Oculus Quest VR device to access this new world. The metaverse from Meta is free for access and does not require payment from its users and early access.

Meta and its Metaverse Efforts

The company, formerly known as Facebook, has massive plans for the metaverse and its platforms and products' integration in the new augmented and virtual reality. It even changed the name to the initials of this shared world to "Meta," which happened only last October, bringing the world to a new face and direction of the social media conglomerate.

It was widely known that the race to create the first metaverse of this world had been fulfilled by different companies aiming to bring a new place for people to socialize, interact, and live their life. That includes Epic Games, Niantic with Fold AR, and other ventures that focus on creating the internet's alleged "successor" of the public.

The world and its technology are indeed evolving, and it is not only here to bring new advancements and gadgets that would make life easier.

It is creating a new world for the public to live and thrive in, with the so-called metaverse being the center of it all. Meta is now one of the top companies globally that has the means and ways to make it possible, presently at its early public access.

