Ubisoft Attempts to Break Into the Blockchain World but Gets 96% Dislike Ratio on New NFT Project

Ubisoft is attempting to break into the "new in" of gaming, the blockchain world. However, despite its attempts, the company's newly released YouTube videos introducing NFTs got slammed with a 96% dislike ratio.

Ubisoft's YouTube Video Got a Lot of Hate

According to the story by CoinTelegraph, even the top comment on the new YouTube video Ubisoft made introducing its NFTs got even more likes than the actual video. Most comments slammed the firm for "milking" money from its customers, which has been a long-standing complaint many gamers have regarding the company.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA, a French gaming giant, is releasing its new non-fungible token or NFT project called Quartz. The project is dealing with pushback coming from the community of gamers.

Quartz Project Attempting to Break Into NFTs and Blockchain Technology

Ubisoft initially unveiled the Beta launch of its Quartz project in a brief video uploaded on December 8. As per the time of this writing, it can no longer be seen on Ubisoft's official YouTube channel. To expand, the project, as per CoinTelegraph, aims to combine both blockchain technology and NFTs with already powerful Triple-A game titles.

This came with the announcement of Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which will be Ubisoft's first game to integrate NFTs officially. With that, the video introduced Quartz as a platform where gamers will be able to collect the first-ever playable and "energy-efficient Ubisoft NFTs," which the company calls "Digits."

Ubisoft Video's Likes and Dislikes

As explained by the publication, YouTube just recently changed its policy to hide the total amount of dislikes that a video on the platform is getting. However, Google Chrome extensions still allow people to see the number of dislikes a video gets.

Upon using the extension, CoinTelegraph found that the video only had 1,400 likes and a massive 37,000 dislikes resulting in a dislike ratio of around a brutal 96%. Quite incidentally, even a comment saying negative things about the project got more likes than the video itself.

Reactions from an NFT Perspective

One of the top comments came from the YouTube user "OperatorDrewski," which, as per the publication, had 2,600 likes with zero dislikes. Besides, the comment blasted Ubisoft's NFT project as a "quick cash grab" instead of an actual improvement to the company's overall gaming experience.

The backlash came not just from a gaming perspective but also an NFT perspective as well. To explain, Twitter user Skyeeeely - Lazy VStreamer Cat said that due to their personal view of NFTs, the account would be uninstalling anything related to Ubisoft and stop future purchases of their games.

The Twitter user also urged others that dislike Ubi's marketing to "just stop buying."

Because of my personal view of NFTs and not because of the environmemt entirely, I will now proceed to uninstall anything related to you right now and cease further purchases of your games.



That is all. For people that dislike Current Ubi's marketing, just stop buying. — Skyeeeely - Lazy VStreamer Cat 🐈 (@Sukaaaily) December 7, 2021

