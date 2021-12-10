Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates said virtual meetings would predictably move to the metaverse within two to three years.

Work Meetings In The Metaverse?

The metaverse might be here sooner than we think. Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates predict most workers will conduct virtual meetings through the metaverse within two to three years.

With how metaverse dominated the talks in every social media site, soon workplace meetings may shift in the digital space. Gates agreed to this, and in his year-in-review post that was published on his personal website, he wrote, "I predict most virtual meetings will move from 2D camera image grids - which I call the "Hollywood Squares model," although I know that probably dates me - to the metaverse, a 3D space with digital avatars."

Regardless of his prediction, Gates still thinks that the time range he expected will extend because there will be interventions in establishing a workplace in the metaverse. In his opinion, many people would have a hard time adopting metaverse meetings because they lack the tools to immerse themselves at full capacities, such as virtual reality goggles.

However, he expressed optimism for advances in three-dimensional avatars and spatial audio technology that can help users feel more connected electronically.

The billionaire believes that several changes and efforts have to be made first. Yet, he acknowledged that technology is already at its peak as it brings people together.

"There's still some work to do, but we're approaching a threshold where the technology begins to truly replicate the experience of being together in the office," said Gates.

What is the Metaverse?

A metaverse, or virtual universe, combines virtual reality, augmented reality, and video to allow users to live out their dreams or everyday experiences digitally.

In fact, virtual meetings today are already similar to the metaverse, with only a photo of you representing your presence in a meeting. However, the experience lacks immersion because there are no other technologies besides a computer or phone screen.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasizes the importance of the metaverse as an alternative to the modern internet in the next five to ten years. He predicts that key components of the metaverse will become mainstream by then.

Earlier this year, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) announced Horizon Workrooms, a VR app where people can meet in virtual workrooms. Multiple companies have expressed interest in gaining a stake.

Though, Bill Gates' Microsoft won't be late to the party as they have their own virtual space. The company makes holograms and creates mixed and extended reality applications, and it owns Minecraft, a kid-friendly game that's evolved into its virtual universe.

In addition, another kid-friendly platform, Roblox, has partnered with brands such as Ralph Lauren, Gucci, and Vans to bring unique merchandise to the metaverse.

