(Photo : PlayStation Blog) (Photo : PlayStation Blog)

Sony is now selling PlayStation 5 covers for the console that would be intended for gamers to stylize and personalize their devices, moving away from the white and blue color scheme. The new console covers would come in the coming month, focusing on a 2022 release that would feature these three new colors that would change the way people see the console.

Sony's PlayStation 5 Console Covers to Stylize Your Needs

Sony's PlayStation Blog has posted the first-ever PlayStation 5 console cover to stylize the current PS5 owners or future proprietors' needs to mask the original white finish it has. The release was an unprecedented move from the company, especially as Sony has not done this before, only releasing a console redesigned with special editions.

The console covers come in three colors:

Starlight Blue

Nova Pink

Galactic Purple

Midnight Black (available soon )

) Cosmic Red (available soon )

The three colors of the covers are the first ones to arrive, but no announcements showed future colors to come from the console, as intended by the company. The release is directly from Sony and would not pass any other companies that would feature these covers, effectively bringing a new look for the beloved console.

Read Also: PS5 Features And Settings That Sony (Probably) Never Told You

When Is it Coming and Where to Avail PS5 Covers

The release from Sony would be available by January 2022 and has not indicated the number of supplies it would have in stock, not having any preorders in the current market. The console covers would also have DualSense covers for the wireless controller that would come first before releasing the actual covers for the following year.

Sony: PlayStation 5 and its Future Availability

December began with a Cyber Monday sale that has featured several retailers bringing the console for gamers to buy and have before the Christmas season as gifts or to have. However, it was not enough as the units have not met the massive demand that gamers and interested buyers have made this past year, still looking at the shortage.

SUP3R5 is known for releasing a modded version of the PlayStation 5 console that features the device in the black colorway, but many preorders have rushed in. It has led the company to shut down and be perceived as a scam, but the company has claimed that it has refunded or returned the reservations made to it.

Nevertheless, the colors of the PS5 have been a massive thing this past year significantly as the console shifted to white and blue on its release, and not the black colorway since the PS2. The PS5 was said to be soon releasing more consoles to the public but has not yet reached the point where it has already answered its major obstacle, the chip shortage.

Related Article: Sony Patent Seems To Point To A Dual-GPU PS5 Intended For Home, Cloud Gaming



This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.