PS5's restock is one of the most sought-after drops this December because the console remains a scarce device in the market today, particularly as it remains in high demand from gamers that want the console. Despite the many disputes it has faced in the past, gamers are still intent on having the console from Sony to complete their modern gaming experience.

Sony PS5 Restock Update December 2021: Post Cyber Monday, Black Friday

Two sale storms have passed by, and with this, most of the consoles available in the market have been sold already or have run out of stock. The storm of Cyber Monday and Black Friday has just gone by over this Thanksgiving weekend, something that has depleted the resources of retailers for anything related to games and consoles.

However, there was a recent release that Target has been the proprietor of, particularly with the PS5 Disc Edition, but ultimately, it was a flop because of how fast it sold out its console. Nevertheless, the public is turning their attention to other retailers that will bring the stocks of the PlayStation 5, especially during this holiday season.

The console has gone through a lot of disputes in its recent releases, especially with the lighter version of the PlayStation that has a smaller fan inside it, something that was said to affect performance. The PlayStation purists were disappointed because of the change, with some preferring the initial release from Sony.

Best Buy

Availability: Currently sold-out, next restock rumors to in the week. Slim chances of restocks every week. Initially had PS5 stock availability in-store. Both the Standard and Digital Editions were available on the company's last restock.

Price: $499 | $399

Best Buy's PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition

GameStop

Availability: Currently sold-out, the last drop was in mid to late November; Frequently offers console-only or bundles in weekly intervals. Restocks are on Wednesdays but have not shown any movement for this week. No significant restocks last Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Price: $499 | $399

GameStop's PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition

Sony Direct

Availability: Remains unknown, and has no recent restocks on its platform. Additionally, there are no guaranteed consoles this week. Speculated for a secret restock soon for the holidays but take it with a grain of salt.

Price: $499 | $399

Sony Direct's PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition

Target

Availability: Currently unavailable. Recently had a stock drop last Thursday, Dec. 2, but was widely considered as a flop release, focusing only on the Disc Edition that only a few had gotten their hands on.

Price: $499 | $399

Target's PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition

Walmart

Availability: Currently unavailable, unknown date for the retailer's next restock, but check for updates via Twitter and retail e-shop as Walmart frequently updates. Walmart is known to drop the PS5 restocks during Thursdays and on weekends.

No significant drops last Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Price: $499 | $399

Walmart's PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition

