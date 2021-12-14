LG has just created a TV called StandbyMe, which is a battery powered TV literally on a stand. With the CES 2022 only a few weeks away, the company has made an early announcement to make sure its unconventional TVs were put on a spotlight.

LG Launches StandbyME

According to a story by The Verge, there is a huge expectation for the flashiest TVs with Mini LED, MicroLED, and OLED display. To add, LG is now catching everyone's attention with its new TV focusing not just on the performance, but also on the hardware design as well.

The LG StandbyME is a 27-inch TV capable of operating wirelessly on battery power. It is also easily to wheel around this TV on a stand whose height can be adjusted. Specifically, when attached to the stand, the display is still capable of swiveling, tilting, or rotating so that it can shift to a portrait orientation.

LCD Not OLED

LG notes in the report by The Verge that the StandbyME is capable of lasting for up to three hours even on a single charge. This means that for those watching a movie marathon or those tuned into longer programming, it is important to keep mindful of the runtime to make sure the TV doesn't die before finishing the movie or program can finish.

As per the publication, there are no 27-inch OLED panels that are being produced so this means that the upcoming TV could be an LCD screen.

As of the moment, the company has not shared details regarding the resolution or other features, but the StandbyME already appears on eBay.

LG StandbyME Specs

The StandbyME also has a touchscreen interface and supports streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and even YouTube. It will also have NFC support for smartphone monitoring.

When it comes to connectivity, the StandbyME will have a USB port along with at least a single HDMI port.

LG is also going to be announcing the Objet. The Object an OLED TV with a 65-inch screen that does not have to be mounted to placed on a stand because it is meant to simply lean against the wall. In addition, anyone can use the remote to raise or lower the fabric cover of the screen.

Other LG Products

As per LG, the Objet's fabric cover is interchangeable and buyers have options of three colors that are all the works of Kvadrat, a Danish textile innovator.

In addition, one similarity it has to the rollable OLED is that the set gives the TV different modes, including Full View and Line View, which displays widgets just like the weather and music when a section of the display is covered.

The Objet is making use of an OLED Evo panel like the one used in this year's G1 Series. It also offers higher peak brightness when compared to the older OLED models of LG.

When it comes to the audio, there is an 80-watt, 4.2-channel sound system that has been built into the Objet.

