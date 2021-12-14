Kronos ransomware attack is one of the latest security breaches that affected a giant company. Specifically, this new cybersecurity attack affects an HR management company, Ultimate Kronos Group, which handles many agencies and other businesses.

The system breach was confirmed on Saturday, Dec. 12. Involved security experts explained that many UKG's services were affected, such as its Private Cloud.

Since the HR company's Private Cloud service was breached, hackers behind the ransomware attack were also able to target the agency's Healthcare Extensions, Banking Schedule Solutions, UKG's Workforce Central, as well as UKG's Telestaff.

Recently, TechTimes reported that the ransomware attack is quite serious, stating that high-profile customers were affected by the massive breach, such as Tesla.

Kronos Ransomware Update: Estimated Time of Fix and More

According to USA Today's latest report, UKG estimates that the ransomware attack will be fixed in several weeks. The duration would depend on the company's efficient actions against the breach.

This means it could take around the end of December or by the first month of 2021.

"We are working with leading cyber security experts to assess and resolve the situation, and have notified the authorities," said the Ultimate Kronos Group's Executive Vice President, Bob Hughes.

He added that they are still working on identifying the full coverage of the attack. You can click this link to see more details.

UKG Clients' Responses Against the Ransomware Attack

The ransomware against UKG's services clearly affected various large companies, such as Puma, the YMCA, and other big names.

Of course, they are also doing their part to ease the security breach somehow. The University of Utah announced that already established a task force to help identify how serious the issue really is.

On the other hand, the City of Cleveland said that they are making efforts so that its staff's salaries would be uninterrupted. These are just some actions to ensure that their employees would receive their pays.

As of the moment, ransomware attacks are still becoming rampant. ITP.Net reported that Kaspersky, one of the well-known security firms, provided incident responses, with 50% focusing on ransomware breaches.

In other news, Chinese ransomware attacks could shut down the power of more than 30 million households.

