Tesla is now facing more sexual harassment lawsuits against them, particularly from six more women that claim there was misconduct done against them in the workplace. The women have surfaced their claims a month after the initial outing of Jessica Barraza, a Tesla employee that claimed she had experienced inappropriate advancements towards her while working.

Tesla Faces Six More Women that Pushes for a Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Six women have surfaced saying that they have allegedly experienced sexual harassment within the company, where one Jessica Brooks has shared her story via The Washington Post. Here, the plaintiff said that the harassment began during her first day when male employees checked her out as the "new girl."

Then, other acts have followed to which he brought up with the company's human resources department. Allegedly, Tesla and other of Musk's companies have been doing little to no actions against these sexual harassment cases and do not address the problems happening within the company.

The case follows the sexual harassment lawsuit brought last month, with Jessica Barraza claiming to have experienced repetitive, unwanted attention or advancements.

Sexual Harassment in Tesla? What is Happening?

The claims all point to sexual harassment cases from the Fremont plant of the company, where the people there have been very invasive of women that works there. Reports from the lawsuit also claim that the CEO, Elon Musk, has also been among the perpetrators of making inappropriate "69" and "420" jokes.

Cases Against Tesla

Cases against Tesla have been filed through the years, and even back then, there were cases of sexual harassment thrown against the company for different reasons and focus. The initial claims were about sexual discrimination in the company, focusing on not giving equal opportunities for all depending on their roles.

However, Tesla is also facing one for allegedly breaching a contract agreement with the JP Morgan and Chase bank, linked to stock warrants since 2014. The finance company has sued Tesla for damages resulting in up to $162.2 million, urging the company to pay for not delivering their side of the deal, which both have agreed on.

From criminal to co-company problems, Tesla has it all and is facing a lot right now, especially the TIME Person of the Year, Elon Musk, which is faced with taxation problems from U.S. politicians. Nevertheless, this problem of sexual harassment in the workplace should be addressed so that any gender may feel safe working and fulfilling their roles as a professional in the country.

