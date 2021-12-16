After Cyberpunk 2077 was expected to be the biggest game of 2020, the launch didn't go as expected, and its developer, CD Projekt Red, was even sued by investors over the buggy release of the game. With that, the company has settled to $1,850,000 for the investor lawsuit.

CD Projekt Cyberpunk 2077 Settlement

According to the article by The Verge, CD Projekt, the developer behind Cyberpunk 2077, has agreed to pay a settlement of $1,850,000 for an investor lawsuit that came to life due to the buggy launch of the game.

As per the publication, this is a really small sum next to the whopping $316 development budget that the game had and that it was still actually an instant hit in terms of sales, garnering eight million pre-orders. The settlement remains preliminary and should also be approved by a court, according to the story by Engadget.

Lawsuit Consists of Four Actions Combined

The lawsuit consisted of four different actions combined into one, in which shareholders stated that the company had misled them when it came to financial performance. To add, it remains unclear as to why the settlement asked was relatively low.

During the whole fiasco, CD Projekt's shares have actually dropped by a whopping 54% ever since the release of the game with analysts even lowering the sales forecasts for Cyberpunk 2077 significantly as per Bloomberg.

To top everything off, CD Projekt has also delayed the much-anticipated update for both Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher 3 to be played on next-gen consoles. The updates will be pushed back from the end of 2021 until Q1 of 2022.

Another Delay for Cyberpunk 2077

The developer released a Cyberpunk DLC back in August, but it added very few cosmetic items and a car. To add, the company once again apologized for the extended wait, saying, "we wanted to make it right."

According to Polygon, even one of the prominent figures in which the game was promoted, Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand, said he never even played the game despite starring in it.

Contradicting Statements Regarding Keanu Reeve's Playing the Game

The news was initially spotted on Reddit by an account that is now deleted with the admission directly contradicting CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kiciński's statement in late 2020. When asked about playing video games, even Cyberpunk, Reeves responded that he hasn't and that he's seen demonstrations but "never played" the game himself.

Kiciński was asked during a Q3 earnings call if Keanu Reeves himself has played the game, and to this, the CEO said that he has played but "as far as I know haven't finished yet" even saying that "he played the game and he loves it."

