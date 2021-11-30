(Photo : Image from Commons.Wikipedia.com) GOG Made CD Projekt Lose $1.14M in Q3 2021 | 'Cyberpunk 2077' Still a Money Printer?

How much money did CD Projekt lose on "Cyberpunk 2077"? Well, quite surprisingly, the title still remains a money printer while GOG (formerly known as the Good Old Games) cost the company a whopping $1.14 in loss from January to September.

'Cyberpunk 2077' Continues to Print Money

According to the story by TechSpot, despite a lot of controversy regarding the troubled launch of the much-hyped "Cyberpunk 2077" in December 2020, the game is still continuing to prove itself as a financial success for CD Projekt. On the other hand, the company's digital gaming storefront, GOG, hasn't been performing quite well, as seen on CD Projekt's Q3 2021 financial report.

The storefront is best known for its sale of DRM-free games and it posted a year-to-date loss of a significant 4.7 million PNL. This means that from January to the end of September this year, GOG cost CD Projekt a chunky $1.14 million.

This, however, isn't really a devastating loss by itself when looking at the financial success of CD Projekt's very own directly-published games as a whole. To add, in 2020, GOG was only able to pull out a really small net profit of just $31,000 or about 130 PNL.

The Downturn of GOG

GOG's downturn when it comes to revenue, however, isn't really the end of the world for CD Projekt. As mentioned earlier, "Cyberpunk 2077" is one of their games that continue to help print money alongside other CD Projekt Red games.

The total net profit for CD Projekt Red starting Jan 7 to Sep 30 brings in a massive $5 million, which helps more than makeup for the losses caused by GOG. The profit, however, wasn't enough to bring the company's overall net profit up to the third quarter on the same level as what the company had achieved during the same period last year.

CD Projekt Expected Profits

In 2020, net profits for all of the different CD Projekt segments of their business sat at a significant $5.55 million. To add, however, when factoring in the underperformance of GOG this year, the total figure is down to just $3.94 million.

Aside from just the general financials being discussed, the Q3 2021 earnings report by CD Projekt also helped surface a number of announcements of interest to gamers instead of just investors.

Read Also: Steam Broke New Record on Thanksgiving Peaking at 27.3 Million Players on the Service

Upcoming News from the Studio

First of all, "Cyberpunk 2077" and "The Witcher 3" are expected to get their respective next-gen versions to come the first quarter of 2022. This should come as a relief for those that think history would repeat itself with constant delays and unsatisfactory launches.

In addition to this, "Cyberpunk 2077's" first-ever paid expansion known as Blood & Wine or Hearts of Stone for "The Witcher", as the company's newly acquired studio "The Molasses Food" is now autonomously working on a secret project.

Related Article: 'Halo Infinite' Crossplay Cause Cheaters to Flock In Game, Players Ask for Its Shutdown

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.