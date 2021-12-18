Since the release, Techland has released three substantial updates for Dying Light on Nintendo Switch, including the most recent, Patch 1.0.3.

Patch notes for patch 1.0.3 include highlights and important fixes:

Fixed a crash in The Following while playing in the Chinese language

Duping glitches have been fixed

Online co-op stability tweaks

UI and translation corrections

General bug fixing and improved stability

Previous patches have introduced a 30 FPS frame cap for smoother presentation, an increase to base resolution in portable mode, an achievement system, and a brand-new onboarding option.

Right now, in select territories, players can purchase Dying Light: Platinum Edition on Nintendo Switch for 25% off ($37.49). This promotion will last until December 29 at 23:59 PT.

About Dying Light

A first-person action survival game set in a post-apocalyptic open-world overrun by flesh-hungry zombies. Roam the city devastated by a mysterious virus epidemic. Scavenge for supplies, craft weapons, and face hordes of the infected. Dying Light was published in 2015 and has been played by over twenty million people all over the world. From the creators of hit titles Dead Island and Call of Juarez. Winner of over 50 industry awards and nominations. The game whose uncompromising approach to gameplay set new standards for first-person zombie games. Still supported with new content and free community events years after the release.

