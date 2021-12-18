Only a week left for Christmas, and it seems like Santa is nowhere to be found. However, the good news is that the Santa sled EV is purchasable on Alibaba for $1,300, and yes, it works!

Santa Sled EV Costs $1,300 on Alibaba

The electric sleigh comes with a seat good enough for a couple to roam around town with its festive rotomoulded reindeer Rudolph. Despite quite the skepticism regarding the sleigh according to the story by Engadget, a video released proved otherwise.

The publication noted that one sign that the sleigh could be fake was how the gas pedal looked. With that, a video uploaded by the vendor shows a fully working Santa sled EV that runs on ice!

Santa Sled EV Inclusions

The batteries are reportedly stored in a "warm box," and as for the reindeer, the fur is said to be imported from South Korea. Aside from the sled, there are also options for wheels when the sled is traveling on land.

The EV Santa sled comes with an LED headlight and an electric motor. To add to the Christmas spirit, there are also choices for different music options with buttons pressing forward and back.

Product Description Alibaba

As for the product description on Alibaba, the product originates from Shanghai, China, and is made of project plastic or HDPE. To add, should you choose to purchase the Santa sleigh EV, the package comes with an exported wooden case.

According to the description, this weird sled can be used for "snow and ice sports," but as per the video, the sled can still be a bit questionable when it comes to functioning in the snow itself. Also, the sled comes with one wheel at its back and two wheels on the front.

Buying in Bulk from Alibaba

As seen in the pictures, it seems like Rudolph the reindeer isn't the only animal available on the sled. Both a horse and polar bear are included in the available options, with the seat coming in multiple color choices.

Alibaba is a place where buyers come to purchase products and resellers as well. With that, the online shopping platform usually comes with quantity and customization choices for resellers that order in bulk and sell under their own brand.

How to Save on Alibaba

As for customization, the product description page shows that a minimum of five orders will allow the buyer to customize their logos, packaging, and graphic customization. To add, the sellers behind the Santa sled EV also sell other products both in quantity and individually.

However, the way Alibaba works is that the larger the quantity a buyer orders, the cheaper the product becomes. The lesser the quantity, however, the more expensive the product becomes. The discounts are given to those purchasing in bulk as opposed to purchasing individually.

