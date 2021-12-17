Waze's EV charging station map is now rolling out to the delight of Tesla and other electric car users.

The new feature comes after the navigation app partnered with Volkswagen, the owner of Electrify America, which is one of the most expansive fast-charging station networks in the United States.

As per the news story by Android Police, the partnership of Waze and Volkswagen appears to also include the placement of the advertisements of the new EV SUV of the VW, the ID.4 in the new feature.

Waze's EV Charging Station Map

The EV charging station map of Waze debuted to the users of the app in the US, which helps electric car owners find the nearest means to top up their battery without any sweat.

It is to note that Waze has yet to confirm if the feature is also rolling out in other countries aside from the US.

According to the report by Engadget, one of the problems that owners of electrified cars still face today, even with the plethora of EV options out there, is the rarity of charging stations across the country.

Nevertheless, the news outlet further acknowledged that the charging network has improved through the years. However, the infrastructure still lags when compared to the ubiquity of the gas stations for the fuel-powered options.

As such, there have been apps that extend a helping hand to EV owners who are tired of searching all over the place just to recharge their cars, such as Chargemap and Plugshare.

It is to note that these apps not only help EV drivers to find the nearest charging stations in their vicinity. It also allows them to plan their driving session, helping them navigate the streets.

But this time around, another well-known navigation app is adding to that list as it partners with the owner of Electrify America.

The new feature on Waze would include additional charging station pins as its users plan their routes.

Not to mention that the debut version of the navigation feature includes an option to replace the icon of your car in the app with a virtual VW ID.4.

Waze and Google EV Charging

The move of Waze to offer the much-awaited feature of EV owners to its app comes years after Google Maps introduced it way back in April 2019.

As such, the parent firm of Waze is not new in helping out EV owners in locating the nearest charging stations out there.

However, it is interesting to mention that the parent company of Google Maps has previously purchased Waze Mobile dating back to June 2013.

