After things went a bit shaky between YouTube TV and Disney, access to the latter's channels were stripped away from the subscribers, YouTube provided a $15 discount to deal with the lack of channels. To add, with the YouTube TV and Disney patching things up, the $15 discount will now no longer be available with the price going back to $64.99.

YouTube TV and Disney Fallout

According to the story by AndroidCentral, over the course of the past few months, YouTube and YouTube TV have experienced some ugly situations with both Roku and Disney. To add, in the latest saga, YouTube TV and Disney were not able to reach an agreement to allow the former to use Disney's vast number of live TV channels.

With the lack of agreement between the two, the YouTube TV subscribers were supposed to lose access to the multiple live TV channels that Disney owned. To add, quite thankfully, the two have finally reached an agreement which will provide YouTube TV subscribers the access to the channels that were removed temporarily as per the announcement by YouTube.

Disney Channels Back on But Subscribers' Payments Back to Normal

Due to the expiration of the previous agreement between the two, YouTube TV has confirmed that subscribers would also be able to avail a $15 per month discount for as long as they were not able to access Disney's channels.

Now that Disney has joined YouTube TV once again, the discount will no longer be available and the monthly subscription price for YouTube TV will now go back up to what it once was. To expand, this would mean that subscribers now would have to pay $64.99 per month which does not yet include any of the additional channel packages.

Impacted Members Still Get $15 Credit

YouTube TV, however, confirmed that all of the "impacted members" will still be getting a one-time $15 credit. To add, in the event that subscribers do not see the credit on their current bill, the credit will be made available on their next bill.

The ongoing agreement struggles between both YouTube, as well as the likes of Disney and NBCUniversal have left current and potential subscribers quite frustrated. With NBCUniversal, both companies came down to the wire even before a deal was ever made.

Alternatives to Stream TV

The same, however, cannot really be said when it comes to Disney as subscribers were left without their channels for a number of days. As per the article by Android Central, there is still hope that these types of problems will not continue to become an issue in the future.

The publication notes that these problems have already forced some to start looking at other options in order to stream on TV. These options include Hulu + Live TV.

