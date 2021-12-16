TikTok has been a top-rated app for mobile, but now, it seems the viral live streaming app is planning to go out of its shell and invade PC as well. With that, the company is currently developing TikTok Live Studio to break into the PC game streaming space.

TikTok Live Studio Allows Users to Broadcast Through PC

TikTok is now testing out a brand new piece of desktop streaming software it calls TikTok Live Studio that allows users to broadcast live footage directly from games and even other desktop apps as per TechCrunch.

As of the moment, the software is still being tested out with a small number of users across a number of Western markets as per TikTok, but the official page of the new offering, as of the time of writing, has been taken down from the site.

Streaming Games with TikTok

According to the story by The Verge, if released, the new offering could actually mark quite an interesting change for the company's live streaming strategy. To add, instead of focusing on users having to stream directly from mobile devices, it could then expand TikTok Live's focus to include streaming games.

Once TikTok allows its users to stream games through its platform, this could put it into competition with the likes of YouTube Gaming, Facebook Gaming, and of course, Twitch.

Leaks of the Potential New Feature

Zach Bussey shared screenshots of the upcoming TikTok Live Studio on Twitter, showing the software in its barebones state. To expand, it reportedly supports streaming in both portrait and landscape and can also draw footage from individual programs, games, mobile devices, and cameras.

Although the possibility of live streaming from a desktop device to TikTok has already been available through third-party apps like Streambase, this feature could make streaming through desktop much more accessible for other users.

It's super basic in its current state.



Has both Landscape and Portrait Scenes.



Sources include Game Capture, Mobile Capture, Video Capture, Program Capture, and some text/images. No browser sources, or alerts.



Emojis are limited to the stock ones. pic.twitter.com/oOHwUbSdUF — Zach Bussey (@zachbussey) December 15, 2021

Read Also: IBM and Samsung Chip Design Could Unlock Smartphone Battery Life Up to One Week

Current Limitations for Desktop Streaming

As of the moment, the ability to live stream from desktop devices remains limited as the help page notes that access is only available to a few and remains invite-only. With that, some tutorials help people use third-party services like Loola.tv as a way to work around the issue and connect TikTok with certain streaming programs like OBS.

Even with the tutorials, however, the feature still isn't perfect with Loola.tv's help page noting that TikTok streaming has been disabled for a number of users ever since July.

As of the moment, it remains unclear as to when TikTok will be expanding its testing for the Live Studio option to more users. However, suppose it does become more widely available. In that case, desktop streaming could also help bring in a lot of new variety to the already chunky catalog of live content available on the platform.

Related Article: Microsoft Edge Update Pinpoints Which Sites Slow Your Browser While | Debug Memory Leaks Offered

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.