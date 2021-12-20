Photoshop controller proved to be one of the fundamental inventions made to assist professionals in setting up their workflow designs. TourBox Tech is going off the scale by offering products that let photo editors manage their output using a controller. Now, TourBox introduces TourBox Elite, the first Bluetooth editing controller for wireless editing. Creative professionals like you won't have to feel hassled in editing photos anymore!

Can I Use a Controller for Photoshop?

Having to switch back and forth between your keyboard and mouse is unpleasant if you professionally use photoshop software to edit your photos. A controller for photoshop may be your solution.

There are controllers available for photoshop, and they are becoming increasingly popular and improved over the years. You can use these controllers like an extension of your hand, allowing you to focus on the design instead of focusing on your keyboard and mouse.

That being said, TourBox offers editing controllers for creative software like Photoshop. TourBox supports both Windows and Mac, as well as features like plug-and-play installation. This aims to help creative professionals to use it on any modern version of software like Photoshop or Lightroom.

What Is a TourBox?

A TourBox is an innovative device that allows you to control software in the digital creative field. Its customized features allow it to adapt to various work scenarios. The TourBox Console application will enable you to deeply customize the TourBox, setting it up according to your usage habits in different creative software for professionals like you.

Tourbox can support Photoshop, Lightroom, PaintTool SAI, Capture One, Final Cut Pro, Premiere, and more. Plus, the controller can be tailored to fit your workflow and can be customized with your own presets. Currently, TourBox is compatible with Windows 7 or higher and macOS 10.10 or higher.

TourBox Elite Review

Recent releases by TourBox Tech Inc. show their latest product, the TourBox Elite as the first Bluetooth editing controller of its kind, which speeds up workflow and offers more intuitive and natural access in controlling photoshop settings.

TourBox Elite offers a new way to enhance the editing workflow for creators who are constantly on the lookout for ways to speed up the process.

It enables users to manage most of the functions they need in their favorite creative applications with just one hand by assigning application-specific and self-developed functions to the device's knob, dial, scroll, and buttons.

With the dual-channel Bluetooth module in the TourBox Elite, it can be paired with two different computers simultaneously.

By pressing the small Bluetooth button on the base of the controller, you can switch between your two connected computers, and the LED on the front will alternate between red and green to indicate the channel you are using.

TourBox also has a new feature that lets you create macros that you can assign to buttons. Instead of just performing a single command or function, a macro performs a series of them at the push of a button.

In addition to keyboard shortcuts and mouse actions, macros may also include text inputs and file/folder opening commands.

Adding to the macro functionality is the new TourMenu feature, which allows you to assign up to ten different commands to the same button on the console.

Moreover, TourBox Elite now has haptic feedback for the Knob and Scroll controls. When rotating these controls, you will hear an audible click and feel vibrations to mimic a rotary dial detent.

Most importantly, TourBox Elite has developed a number of powerful and unique built-in functions that can be set up to target various software.

These built-in functions can be configured on TourBox Elite to accomplish functions that the keyboard and mouse simply cannot.

Every function of the TourBox Elite can be customized to perform different tasks depending on the program. That level of control extends to the buttons and dials on the device.

Features

Dual-channel Bluetooth 5.1. You can pair the Bluetooth TourBox Elite with two devices simultaneously so that you can work on multiple projects at the same time on several different devices. You can also connect the TourBox Elite via cable if that's what you prefer. Bluetooth brings additional possibilities in the future. For example, enhanced OS compatibility will be available on the TourBox Elite.

Built-in Feature. This feature lets you use functions that don't support any keyboard shortcut natively.

Haptic Feedback. You will receive force feedback whenever you turn the knob, scroll, or dial. The rotary speed of these buttons and the intensity of the force feedback are all different, offering different modes for your convenience.

Buttons & Components Upgrade. Four different encoders were adapted in the TourBox Elite, allowing us to cater to the needs of various scenarios and frequencies. Also, the TourBox Elite is anti-fingerprint since they applied the most advanced UV anti-fingerprint coating technology.

TourMenu Plugin. The TourMenu intends to act as a plugin for greater possibilities. It is similar to the right-click mouse menu. Each button on the TourBox can be assigned a unique TourMenu.

More Color Options. Along with the classic black color, the TourBox Elite is also available in ivory white, plus a special edition smoke-back translucent version.

Despite only having three rotary buttons and 11 clickable buttons on the TourBox Elite Console, the combination of buttons allows you to assign dozens of different controls to maximize your creativity through creative software.

Moreover, when you click on a button and enter the settings menu, you can configure them as you like and name them however you intend so you can organize all the shortcuts that you might want to pair with your TourBox Elite controller.

Pros

Consists of 14 buttons and knobs in total

Comes with software to function with ease

Wireless device / Bluetooth

Small and portable

Can create multiple customized presets

Increases work productivity

Works with any software and will be a great addition to your keyboard

Cons

TourBox Elite is an expensive gadget. Though expensive, it surely is worth it. Also, over 2200 backers have pledged to TourBox Elite on Kickstarter, currently offering a 34% OFF discount.

Several competitors in the market offer high-tech, backlight, touchscreen, etc. TourBox Elite might not appear as slick as its design, but its most significant competitive advantage is being an effective tool for digital creators. Furthermore, it strives for high efficiency, providing a tight workflow that you can control with just one hand. You will also be able to focus 100% on your monitor without ever picking up the device.

Many so-called creative tools are available on the market yet are not designed to help people speed up their workflow. Worse, the creators could be distracted by the ineffective device and can even slow down their workflow in the end.

The Best Photo Editing Controller

As a whole, TourBox Elite is a powerful, intelligently-designed, affordable editing controller that can significantly speed up and improve your editing workflow by only learning its settings in the most minimal ways.

Additionally, TourBox Elite can facilitate your editing workflow by allowing you to focus on your creation without distractions. TourBox Elite is available on Kickstarter with a 34% OFF discount and over 2200+ backers.Funds raised at this moment is over 420K, nearly half a million.

