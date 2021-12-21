For those that own a Tesla, updates are a common part of the experience. With that, the new Tesla update adds new UI changes, including a blind spot detection feature along with one of the most popular forms of entertainment, TikTok.

New Update Includes Access to Blind Spot Cameras

The new Tesla update, according to an article by Electrek, is a software update for its car. The new update includes some useful features like automatic access to the EV's blind spot cameras.

Aside from access to the blind spot cameras, owners will also be able to access new games built into the Tesla Arcade. To expand, the car itself will now have Tesla support which is a feature that allows EVs to "dance to a choreographed light show."

Tesla Update Version 2021.44.25

According to the story by The Verge, the Tesla update is version number 2021.44.25 and is expected to roll out in a few days. With that, the most useful feature as per the publication could be the blind spot camera feature.

The blind spot feature allows the Tesla to automatically show a live camera view of the EV's blind spot whenever the driver decides to activate a certain turn signal. To add, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, indicated that the feature was still in development last July 2020 as per his tweet.

Sure — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2020

Customization to the EV's UI

The feature, according to the publication, will "(hopefully)" make maneuvers, including changing highway lanes a tad bit safer for Tesla users. Aside from the blind spot camera, other practical improvements that come with this update include a way for owners to add a number of waypoints to a journey easily.

This includes simplified controls that can be used for accessing the car's primary controls. It will also be possible for users to drag and drop their most frequently used apps and customize Tesla's menu bar.

Tesla Temperature Control

The seaters in the front seats can finally regulate temperature due to the new update. The temperature will be regulated based on how hot the inside of the car is in general.

Aside from the fun features, Tesla is also improving its entertainment factor by bringing in a new update that allows users to watch TikTok videos directly from the EV's touchscreen through the Tesla Theater.

Read Also: Apple Patent for Self-Driving Car Could Include Exterior Warning Sign to Tell Drivers When the Computer is in Control

New Games Added

On the other hand, the Tesla Arcade has been equipped with new games just like the original Sonic The Hedgehog, and even Sudoku. To add, as per The Verge, it's still probably better for users to save the games when the car is stationary.

Controversially, however, the passengers can still play the games when the vehicle remains in motion.

Related Article: G7 Taxi Company Suspends All Tesla Model 3 Taxis After Fatal Crash

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.