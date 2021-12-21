The founder and CEO of OnlyFans, Tim Stokely, will officially be stepping down from his position. With that, Ami Gan, the company's former head of communications and marketing, will be named his successor.

According to the article by Bloomberg, the founder, and CEO of OnlyFans, Tim Stokely, is going to be replaced by the company's former head of communications, the company's spokesperson, Ami Gan.

This move comes after quite a tenuous year for the platform, according to the story by TechCrunch. To add, this is when the company announced that it would ban a lot of users from the platform. The decision was then suspended just a week later.

Tim Stokely Himself Decided Gan Should Replace Him

As per the publication, for those that think it's odd that a spokesperson would take the position of CEO of the company, this is "not off-base." As per the reports, however, this was the decision of Stokely himself.

As per Gan, the new CEO, she and Stokely have been working side-by-side and sharing their passion when it comes to the creator company. She said that their priority is for the platform to continue being committed to being the "safest" social media platform in the whole wide world.

Gan's Investment in OFTV

Gan also noted that she would be investing in OFTV, which is the company's very own safe-for-work streaming app. Aside from this, Gan stated that they would be building new tools that creators could use.

While Stokely has been mainly focused on OnlyFans, Gan, on the other hand, has been able to work for different brands like Red Bull and Quest Nutrition. To add, TechCrunch noted that they asked the platform if the new leadership will make an impact on those already using the platform and is reportedly still waiting for a comment.

OnlyFans on Track to Make $2.5 Billion

As of the moment, OnlyFans' business thrives thanks mostly to its NSFW creators. With that, in August, the company was already on track to make $2.5 billion in sales this year, which was up from its previous $1.2 billion made last year.

In a nutshell, OnlyFans make a profit by taking 20% of creator earnings. To add, the company, however, announced a bombshell that could potentially ban the livelihoods of those on the platform who were responsible for making OnlyFans a billion-dollar enterprise.

OnlyFans on Banning NSFW Content

In that announcement, OnlyFans said that they would be banning NSFW content. To expand, after quite an amount of backlash, the platform decided to suspend this particular decision and assured users that it has been able to resolve issues when it comes to banking problems.

As for the new CEO, there is still a lot of room for the platform to grow, and having a spokesperson turned CEO leading the platform could also turn out to be an interesting leadership choice.

