The Starlink internet satellite is not yet officially available on Tesla electric vehicles from the companies of Elon Musk. Still, this user made a modification that brings the wireless connection on board. He claimed that it could connect to the internet at an adequate speed of 200 Mbps while driving down the highway at 100 km/h, and it is a significant example.

A Tesla driver modified his electric vehicle, but it is not a cosmetic improvement of the car, but a technical one, with a Starlink mod hooked on its rear trunk. The user named Harald Murphy showed his fit to the public, saying that it was a steel fabrication that he put in his Tesla, together with the satellite receiver for the internet.

Murphy said that the data that came from the internet reached 200 Mbps, which is near what the top speed of Starlink's internet provides now.

200Mbps from a @SpaceX #Starlink terminal mounted to a @Tesla #ModelX while driving down the freeway at 100km/h. Many thanks to @Jays200 for awesome steel fabrication.

Can’t wait for full Starlink roaming ability @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/ox21WyQGhZ — Harald Murphy (@harald_murphy) December 21, 2021

The driver also claims that he achieves this even while driving 100 kilometers per hour down a highway stretch. The mod shows that it is possible to get the internet that Elon Musk claims, even in local situations like in the country and electric vehicles.

Got a bit more #Starlink range data.

Rock solid at up to about 30km from home with limit of coverage at about 40km from home. pic.twitter.com/JXZnjaPBio — Harald Murphy (@harald_murphy) December 21, 2021

Will This Come for Tesla Cars Soon? When and How?

Elon Musk says that a lot more improvements are coming to the Starlink internet, from its software updates down to its terminals. He may mean here that Teslas may soon officially bring the satellite internet as a new mod, but the CEO has not confirmed yet.

Starlink's Popularity and Performance Now

Starlink is a massive service now as people and fans flock its preorders or reservations to try the beta version of the satellite internet that is still testing its capabilities and availability to the public. However, users saw an issue in the past months for its website that has bugs, causing them delays in their purchases and service areas.

The company is aiming to tackle a global service soon, now focusing its efforts in the United States and several countries in the European continent, effectively branching out there. The performance of Starlink now claims that it can effectively reach 300mbps on selected areas quickly, with some reporting either a lower or higher capability depending on the location.

Nevertheless, this is still Starlink's beta testing mode, and Musk promises that more satellites are coming to service the entire world with an off-planet internet service capable of many things. Tesla and Starlink's mod is only a testament to what the company and its executive claimed, the internet at any time and any place in the future.

