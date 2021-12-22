Ronn Torossian Guide to Technology PR

(Photo : Ronn Torossian )

Ronn Torossian, an iconic and well-respected PR professional, combines creativity and high-end technology to create and implement innovative and strategic PR approaches. The talented and experienced Torossian is frequently contacted for counsel by entrepreneurs, blue-chip companies, and business executives. His team's PR narratives and deliverables are trusted by businesses around the world. According to Torossian, Technology PR should not be complex, but simple enough to address the business's pain points.

Public Relations and Marketing Communication Technology

Torossian is a strong proponent of integrating technology into marketing communications and public relations. Results-driven PR seeks to amass more data, which is made easier by technology. You can analyze results more accurately and customize marketing approaches for clients with more data at your disposal.

For instance, Ronn Torossian advises PR and marketing specialists to integrate social media solutions into their marketing and PR campaigns. With social media, every marketing effort is monetized instantaneously and efficiently. You'll instantly know the impact and reach of your marketing efforts when you post SEO-optimized and client-targeting content. Following your content, including comments and likes, will tell you if you hit the mark or missed it.

According to Torossian, social media is an effective tool for initiating and hosting dialogues with followers. The more you share content that resonates with the needs and goals of your target clients, the more likely it is to provoke conversation.

Artificial Intelligence as PR Technology

As a PR and marketing specialist, Torossian advises PR and marketing pros to incorporate advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence. The era in which people had to meet face by face to complete transactions is long gone. In this era where deals are sealed online, and transactions made successfully without meeting and interacting in person, Torossian advocates using Al-centric systems to represent services or products.

Integrating Al experiences into PR marketing campaigns makes it easier to represent products and services to boost the efficiency of campaigns and PR efforts. However, using AI-centric systems requires creativity. Ideally, you should go over your niche and hone in on what aspects of the Al System work best for you so that every effort will increase your chances of success.

Using the Right Apps to Fuel Success of PR Efforts

As a communications expert or entrepreneur, Torossian stresses the importance of listing relevant apps one uses on a daily basis. In the ideal situation, your PR efforts are fueled by the use of apps that reduce the amount of manual work you need to do in tracking progress and success. Twitter is recommended for entrepreneurs and communication experts who want to stay current on the latest global and national news in the PR and communications industry.

It is recommended that you install LinkedIn on your smartphone to stay connected with your peers and stay informed about their new products. As an expert in communication and PR, you rely on the input of your friends and colleagues to determine how to channel your efforts. On your smartphone, you'll need the Slack app to stay up-to-date on different in-house activities. Instagram is a great way to see how your friends are spending their time, have fun, and learn about their interests. Instagram is also a good tool for identifying similar brands to yours as well as the audience you want to target.

Bringing Your Team to the Picture

PR technology can't on its own bring you the success you need. Smart tech systems combined with a talented team can propel your company to new heights without doubling or tripling costs. According to Torossian, his highly dedicated team is the number one driving force behind the success of his brand. Team members are always ready to step up to their daily roles and push the company to success even when the circumstances seem impossible.

Ronn Torossian's ultimate guide to technology PR is an invaluable tool for any brand or business seeking success. Take note of the apps and technologies he suggests, and make sure you implement those that fit your business needs.

